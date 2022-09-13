Sixers Star James Harden Sends Strong Message on Contract

It’s been a busy offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. After losing to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs this past year, their main focus has been improving so they can make it even further next year. And so far, they’ve done a solid job.

Philadelphia lured PJ Tucker away from the very team that beat them, inking the veteran forward to a three-year, $33 million contract. Then, just recently, they signed big man Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal to be a backup for Joel Embiid.

None of that would have been possible without James Harden taking a pay cut, though. This isn’t the first money Harden has run into, though. Despite making just $4.76 million on his first deal, Harden was fueled by the wealth. During an interview with CNBC, he talked about how he felt after receiving his first deal.

“You want to buy everything,” Harden said. “And you deserve it, so you buy your first car, your first house or whatnot.”

NBA star James Harden is throwing his nonprofit's support behind effort to boost financial literacy https://t.co/kPIt7LMhvq — CNBC (@CNBC) September 12, 2022

Because of the financial decisions he has faced throughout his career, Harden has set up the Impact 13 Foundation, which partners with financial advisor Jordan Awoye, who goes to various colleges to speak with students about financial literacy.

In addition, Harden also told CNBC about what he’s had to learn over the course of his career.

Harden Discusses Financial Literacy

While Harden has obviously never had to worry about money, he does acknowledge the importance of saving and investing. He said that this is something he had to educate himself on throughout his NBA career.

“For me, it was learning how to not just save, but how to make smart investments,” Harden said. “You might have money in a bank account or in savings, but for longevity, your money’s got to be working for you when you sleep.

“That’s something I’ve learned,” Harden told CNBC.

🏀 For Philadelphia 76ers' @JHarden13, boosting financial know-how among young adults is personal: https://t.co/lUSG5W6Va3 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 12, 2022

He also said that it’s important for people like him and Awoye to teach people about the topic.

“I think just coming from where I’m from and where I am now — making it to the NBA, being there for 14 years and seeing how money is handled — it’s more than necessary to allow Jordan and people like me to explain and show how to manage money,” Harden said.

Awoye also spoke to CNBC about the nonprofit and the importance of financial literacy.

Passing Along Necessary Information

Again, it would be ludicrous to say that Harden has struggled with finances since being in the NBA, but it is nice to see that he’s taking the necessary steps to help others with their finances.

Awoye spoke about his mission.

“Once I started to do well in wealth management, it really started to become a mission of mine to help with financial literacy… If we can give that to the next generation, everybody will be better off for it,” Awoye said.

Harden’s main concern as the offseason comes to a close is preparing for next year. However, he also remains focused on helping the next generation stay educated in the field of financial literacy.