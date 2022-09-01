Fan Sounds Off on James Harden Contract: ‘Just Doing My Part’

Much was made of the Philadelphia 76ers and their trade deadline move for James Harden. The trade was logical for both the Sixers and Nets, whom Harden had spent roughly a season-and-a-half with.

But there was a kicker: Harden’s impending free agency.

Would the Sixers really pay premium for a soon-to-be 33-year-old who had entered each of the last two seasons woefully out of shape? Could Philadelphia really afford to pay Harden $40-50 million over the next five years?

Fortunately, the Sixers were able to find a compromise with Harden. The future Hall of Famer opted out of his $47 million player option next season and signed a reduced two-year, $35 million deal (player option in the second year) this summer.

By Harden opting out and restructuring his contract, the Sixers were able to go out and sign free agents PJ Tucker and Danuel House. Both additions should shore up serious depth problems that plagued the Sixers last season.

So yes, Harden technically took a pay cut.

Fortunately, his fans are here to help him through the tough times.

“Not even a wine guy, just doing my part to help @JHarden offset the pay cut he took,” tweeted Dan King, a DC-based lawyer and self-proclaimed Sixers fan.

Not even a wine guy, just doing my part to help @JHarden13 offset the pay cut he took. pic.twitter.com/TNfe7593J4 — Dan King (@Kinger_DC) August 30, 2022

For what it’s worth, Harden gave his stamp of approval to the plan by liking King’s post.

It’s a creative solution to help solve Harden’s missing $12 million. And between all of Sixers nation purchasing Harden’s new wine and Lil Baby’s exquisite $250,000 birthday present, Harden will be well on his way to recouping any “lost” income.

Harden Launches New Wine Label on His Birthday

Last week, Harden officially unveiled his newest business venture: J-Harden Wines.

And it’s earning strong reviews by amateurs and Sixers diehards alike.

“Overall, I’m pleased with my purchase,” wrote Liberty Ballers’ Harrison Grimm in a review of Harden’s wine in August. “It’s not my first choice of beverage by any means, but if you find yourself picking amongst $20 wines I’d argue that this is one of the better selections you could make. If you’re above the age of 21 and consider yourself a James Harden stan, Sixer fan, or a red wine person — I’d say go for it.”

And while Harden teamed up with Jam Shed Wines to develop the beverage, the unique label design was all his idea.

“I want my label to have swag and stand out,” Harden told Wine Spectator in late July, “and I want it to match my personality so when you line it up next to other wines, it pops. Then you’ll fall in love with how it tastes.”

Harden’s Wine Goals Match His Basketball Goals

No, Harden’s wine isn’t wildly overpriced or designed for a limited consumer base. It’s for everyone.

And his explanation of why might sound . . . familiar.

“My entrance into the wine game is much bigger than just having my own label,” Harden explained. “I have always seen the wine industry as a closed-door environment. Through my partnership with Accolade and the release of J-HARDEN, my goal is to make a high-quality product that can be enjoyed by the masses at a reasonable price. If you’re new to wine or an experienced enthusiast, I believe you’ll love this wine as much as I do.”

Celebrating my 33rd birthday with a glass! LFG my @jhardenwines is finally on sale. Get it now on @vivino Link in bio! 🎈🍷 pic.twitter.com/EyO3qbD4hk — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 26, 2022

A cost-effective yet high quality product?

That sure sounds like Harden, especially after he took a pay cut this summer in order to give the Sixers some financial muscle to build out the roster.