James Harden Nixed Agreed Upon Deal With Sixers: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers shipped Ben Simmons out of town for James Harden, and the expectation between him and the team is that he’ll be there for a long time.

Harden is due for at least one more big pay day before his career wraps up, and the expectation is that he’ll be doing it through a big contract extension with the Sixers.

When he was brought over, there was an assumption that he’d pick up his player option for the next year, which would guarantee he stays with the team for at least a season after this one.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that he hasn’t committed to picking up that option, and while it might not be a huge deal, it’s something the Sixers have concerns about.

Harden Didn’t Opt In

According to Windhorst, there was frustration from the Sixers when he didn’t pick up his $47.4 million option for the next year.

“There was an agreement for Harden to opt in to his contract for next year as part of the trade, and the reason there was, was because the 76ers just didn’t want to have that uncertainty out there,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

Considering the fact that Harden has bounced around the league the past few years, essentially forcing himself out of both Brooklyn and Houston, Philadelphia might be right to be a bit worried. Harden reportedly told Kevin Durant he’d be staying with the Brooklyn Nets, and look what happened there.

What Does it Mean?

For Sixers fans, it might be too early to worry about Harden leaving for greener pastures. Harden will still be due for a massive extension whether he picks up his option or not.

If Philadelphia decides to not offer him a big contract that’d take him into the twilight of his career, then some other team will in order to maximize their championship window. With Harden and Joel Embiid on the same team, they have formed one of the most dangerous duos in all of the NBA, and that’s something they won’t want to give up so easily.

Letting go of Ben Simmons in the deal shows the Sixers want to win now and keeping Harden on the roster will certainly be the way to do that. As of right now, the team and fans alike will have to keep an eye on what the superstar decides to do with his option after the year.

