James Harden Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Dominant Two-Way Effort

After a brief four-game absence due to a mid-foot sprain, Joel Embiid made his heroic return to the court and regained his spot as the centerpiece of the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid picked up right where he left off and put forth a convincing two-way performance in the 104-101 victory over the Hawks. He ended the matchup with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and two steals. His performance also prompted a simple and clear nod of respect from his teammate, James Harden, who remains out with his foot injury.

Yeah Joel! — James Harden (@JHarden13) November 29, 2022

Embiid’s Dominant Closing Effort

It took Embiid a little while to find his stride, but his impact was greatly felt when it mattered most. The superstar scored the Sixers’ final 11 points in the fourth quarter shooting 2-3 from the field and 7-8 at the free-throw line. The most notable basket came with 18.6 seconds remaining with the Sixers trailing by one. Embiid received the ball off an angle pick-and-roll with Shake Milton before navigating to his spot in the paint and dropping a short jumper that hardly moved the net.

Joel Embiid gives the @sixers a 1-point lead late! 18.6 remaining in Q4 on NBA League Passhttps://t.co/kv8oudlxUm pic.twitter.com/dOelzKyUGd — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2022

Following this sequence, Embiid put forth an equally impressive performance on the defensive end. A great deal of the Atlanta offense is reliant on Trae Young throwing lobs for the Hawks’ big men and this was seen throughout the matchup. With Atlanta in need of a basket to take the lead, they went back to this well, but Embiid was prepared. The big man perfectly split the distance in order to provide help on Young and managed to make a game-winning play to intercept the lob and secure the game.

OH MY GOODNESS JOEL pic.twitter.com/fxbZ7UF8TF — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 29, 2022

One of the criticisms of Embiid early on in the year was that he did not look as locked in on the defensive end of the floor. This was not the case in this matchup with the MVP runner-up making things challenging for the Hawks throughout the game. He referred to this crucial defensive stop as playing a “cat-and-mouse” game with Young when speaking to the media following the game.

Joel Embiid with a detailed description of the late steal against Trae Young: “I just tried to play cat-and-mouse game, had him thinking he a wide-open lob… I was trying to bait him and it did work. In some instances, it doesn’t.” pic.twitter.com/8Vm0lJhd4W — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 29, 2022

Embiid’s Playmaking Growth

Another notable takeaway from the game was Embiid’s conscious effort to get others involved. At times this season, the Sixers have been too reliant on “hero ball” rather than playing proper team basketball. This was pointed out during the absence of the Sixers’ three stars in which the ball movement looked much better. During the four games in which Tyrese Maxey, Harden, and Embiid were out the Sixers ranked 9th in the NBA in passes per game. In the previous 16 games, they ranked 21st.

Following the victory, Embiid stated that he made a conscious effort to keep this ball movement going. As he put it, “Lately they have been moving the ball. They’ve been making shots and we have been playing great defense so I just wanted to come in and fit in and try to make sure everyone keeps doing what they’ve been doing. Because they have been doing a great job.”

Joel Embiid discusses his return and hie he’s feeling. He made a concerted effort to get his teammates involved early vs. Atlanta. #Sixers #HereTheyCome #Hawks pic.twitter.com/5dTZ4l9Pcl — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 29, 2022

The growth in the team-centric style of play will be a storyline to continue to monitor moving forward. Getting Embiid back on the court was the first step toward the team getting healthy, but Harden and Maxey still must make their returns. The Sixers have rebounded from their slow start and now sit at 12-9 on the season which moves them up to 5th place in the Eastern Conference. They have now won three consecutive games and seven of their last nine overall. There is still plenty of time left in the season and some growing pains are sure to occur, but the improved play of late from Embiid and the Sixers has been extremely positive.