James Harden Opens Up On Relieved Pressure After Sixers First Win

The Philadelphia 76ers were unable to reach their sky-high expectations to start the season. The flurry of offseason moves and excitement about James Harden’s return to health had Sixers fans itching for results right out of the gate. Philadelphia was unable to live up to the opening two measuring stick matchups against the Celtics and Bucks and then further disappointment ensued by losing to the San Antonio Spurs in their third game. The Sixers picked up their first victory against the Indiana Pacers by a convincing 120-106 score to finally get in the win column on Monday night.

Harden opened up to media members about this relief of pressure following the win. As the superstar put it, “It felt good (to get the win). It felt like we were 0-82…We just gotta continue to build and continue to hang our hats on the defensive end,” per Derek Bodner of The Daily six Newsletter.

Harden’s Play

The former MVP played a valuable role in relieving this pressure with his strong play. Harden ended just one rebound shy of a triple-double with a final stat line of 29 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds. He also shot an efficient 10-18 from the field and 5-10 on three-point attempts. Harden took control of the game late hitting back-to-back dagger three-pointers as the Pacers attempted to scrap back into the game.

This is becoming the new norm for the Sixers guard whose strong play has been a major takeaway through the opening four games. Beyond just the numbers, the increased burst and growth in comfort within the offense is exactly what was hoped to be seen. Through the opening four games, Harden has averaged 26.8 points, 9.8 assists, and 8.5 rebounds. He also reflected on how much the win meant to him on his own Twitter account as well.

Joel Embiid’s Thoughts:

Harden’s co-star echoed his message of being relieved to get in the win column. Joel Embiid took a more comedic approach about the 0-3 start saying, “They probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team sent down to the G League,” per Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBSSports.

Embiid clarified that he personally did not feel any additional pressure coming into the matchup but was happy to get in the win column. The superstar has always been one to have his pulse on the outlook of the Sixers fanbase. While any desire to trade him may be extreme, Embiid and the Sixers certainly caught their fair share of slander following the opening three losses.

The big man continues to work his way back into game shape following the injury-filled offseason. With the Pacers shorthanded at the big man position, Embiid did a great job getting position in the post and doing most of his damage around the basket. The reigning MVP-runner up shot an efficient 8-13 from the field and added 26 total points. He also showed an improved effort on the defensive end and added three blocks and a steal. Unfortunately, this also contributed to Embiid getting into foul trouble as he picked up his fifth foul with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter.

The Sixers managed to hold onto the lead despite Embiid’s extended time on the bench. While the team will face tougher challenges than the Pacers, this was a greatly improved effort from the Sixers as a team. The bench unit added 36 points which are more than was tallied in the previous three games combined. Philadelphia also had renewed energy and effort on both sides of the ball which is the most important takeaway. The Sixers still have a ways to go, but the victory is a step in the right direction toward reaching their goals this season.