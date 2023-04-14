James Harden Takes Shot at Nets Ahead of Sixers Series

James Harden will be going up against his old team when the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It’s been over a year since Harden’s tenure with the Nets ended, and with Harden going up against his old team, he had some harsh words for his former team after all that transpired when his time there ended.

“I don’t really wanna go into that, but there were a lot of internal things going on,” Harden told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “It was one of the reasons why I made my decision, and everybody talked down on me and gave me negative feedback or whatever you wanna call it, but now, fast forward to today, nobody’s saying like, ‘Oh, James was smart’ or ‘James knew what he was doing’.”

Harden added that he’s happy for the Nets for where they are now and wished them all the best.

“I don’t want credit, but I’m happy where they are now,” The Beard added. “Best of luck to those guys and Joe Tsai and that organization. They turned what they had into something really good. They’re in the playoffs, and nothing but great talk about those guys in the organization.”

Harden Says He’s Fine Health-Wise

Though he has been dealing with Achilles soreness, Harden told Carlin that he feels, “really good” health-wise. So much so that he is looking forward to getting back on the court.

“I’m excited, man,” Harden said. “My energy, my pace, my aggressiveness is gonna be better. I’m more comfortable, more confident in what I’m supposed to be doing out there.”

Harden talked about what he’s done to prepare himself physically for the playoffs.

“A combination of trying to work, but not overwork, but making sure it’s the right amount. I’m prepared. I’m extremely prepared. I’m gonna play 40 minutes tomorrow (Saturday) at the minimum, so training my body and getting the right mix in and being able to go out and play 40 and be efficient and effective in those 40 minutes.”

Harden talked about the struggles of making sure he’s ready to go but stressed that he is feeling good headed into the playoffs.

“With me not playing in the last two games, it’s always difficult, but making sure my conditioning and getting some high-speed running and lifting and doing the little things necessary to be prepared,” he explained. “This week really helped us as far as our practicing and scouting over what Brooklyn likes to do. For me, I feel good.”

James Harden Wants Title to His Resume

When talking about his career accomplishments with Franklyn Calle of SLAM Magazine, Harden said he couldn’t say what accomplishment he’s proudest of because he wants a title when it’s all said and done.

“The one I want,” Harden said to Calle, “hasn’t happened yet, so let’s revisit when I win a championship.”

Harden has made multiple All-NBA teams, multiple all-star steams, won the Most Valuable Player award, and even won the Sixth Man of the Year award, but has not been to the NBA Finals since 2012.