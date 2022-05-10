Proposed Trade Lands Sixers High-Upside Former First-Round Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have a hole at their backup center spot and a proposed offseason trade would land the squad a capable option in Jaxson Hayes.

Hayes — a former first-round pick of the Pelicans — is only 21 years old and has shown some upside in New Orleans. Hayes averaged 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds last year and shoots better than 63% from the field for his career.

However, he may be the odd man out due to the Pels being loaded in the frontcourt with Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones, Larry Nance Jr., and eventually, former top pick Zion Williamson.

At just 21 years old, Hayes would give the Sixers a reliable and explosive option to eat up some minutes when MVP threat Joel Embiid is on the bench. Bleacher Report proposed that the Sixers should send forward/center Paul Reed and backup guard Furkan Korkmaz to the Pelicans in exchange for Hayes. Here is what B/R had to say about a possible deal:

It’s no secret that the Sixers will go shopping for a backup center this offseason, and preferably one not at the end of his career, either. The Pelicans get a pair of role players back who can help provide depth. Reed is good in limited minutes when he can stay out of foul trouble, and Korkmaz was a high-level three-point shooter before having an off-year. Going into the final year of his rookie deal, New Orleans now doesn’t have to worry about an extension for Hayes or letting him walk for nothing in free agency.

Hayes a High-Upside Prospect for Sixers

Hayes is far from a complete product but still has lots of room — and time — to improve. At just 21, he could learn from one of the best in Embiid and turn into quite the weapon off the bench. His Pelicans teammate, Larry Nance, thinks Hayes is just scratching the surface.

“Defensively, how good he can be hasn’t even begun to be tapped into yet,” Nance said. “He’s 21. He’s a baby, and the fact that he can do the things he can do, at that height and with that athleticism, his ceiling is ridiculously high.

“He’s a freak. He’s (listed as) 6-11, (but) I think he’s a full 7 foot. The things he can do with the ball, off the ball, catching and finishing, he’s impressive. Physical specimen. Obviously he just keeps getting better and better. I’m excited to work with him.”

Hayes has shown to have a bit of a temper on the court and was ejected during their first-round series against the Suns shoving Jae Crowder. He also had some off-court troubles, getting charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and battery against a police officer.

Sixers Struggled With Embiid Out of Lineup

It’s not a shock that when Embiid missed a pair of games during the Sixers’ second-round series with the Heat, the team struggled. It’s clear that DeAndre Jordan and Reed are not a sustainable option for the team going forward and it has to be an area of focus this offseason for Daryl Morey.

The Sixers had a reliable option in Andre Drummond when they traded for James Harden and it’s been a glaring hole since.

Embiid had the best season of his career, finishing as the league scoring champ with 30.6 points, adding 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. His Sixers finished 51-31.