NBA Champ Takes Hilarious Jab at Sixers’ PJ Tucker

While reminiscing about the year he won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, former NBA guard Jeff Teague took a hilarious jab at former teammate and current Philadelphia 76ers starter PJ Tucker.

On Teague’s personal podcast, the “Club 520 Podcast,” Teague mocked Tucker’s defense on Kevin Durant when the Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“PJ… I love that dude, but (Durant) was cooking that n****,” Teague said while laughing on the podcast, per NBACentral’s Twitter Account.

Jeff Teague admits Bucks players thought the Nets were going to win the 2021 eastern conference semifinals until Kyrie Irving got hurt “PJ… I love that dude but KD was cooking that n****a” 😂😂😂 (Via @wellssssssssss ) pic.twitter.com/kpwszAwNsV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 5, 2023

Both Teague and Tucker were midseason additions for the Bucks before they won the title in 2021 – Tucker was acquired via trade while Teague was added after being waived by the Orlando Magic. While Teague would go on to retire after winning the title, Tucker went to the Miami Heat the following offseason before joining the Sixers.

James Harden Could Be Lured Away By Rockets

With the offseason coming up in July, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report previewed how the Sixers may approach Harden’s free agency knowing what their financial situation will be in the short-term and long-term.

“The franchise can afford a significant tax bill in the immediate term since Tobias Harris will come off after this next season (heading into his final year at $39.3 million). Still, keeping payroll down won’t be easy, with over $50 million per season committed to Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey expecting a healthy extension this offseason,” Pincus said.

Pincus added that the Sixers may very well offer Harden a shorter deal, but if the Houston Rockets are willing to offer a longer one, that could lure him away.

“A shorter deal for Harden may appeal more to the franchise, but that may drive him to look elsewhere, including a potential return to the Houston Rockets. Houston has the cap room to offer a four-season $201.7 million maximum contract. While Philadelphia can beat that, that may be more than the franchise is willing to provide—and with no state taxes in Texas, Harden may net more with the Rockets.”

Pincus finished by saying Harden will have to decide which situation he wants: the one with a better salary cap situation or the one with Joel Embiid.

“Compared to Philadelphia, Houston has greater financial flexibility but no one on par with Embiid. But then, does Harden enjoy what he has with the 76ers, or is he looking to return to a comfortable Houston environment?”

Doc Rivers Gives Update on Joel Embiid’s Health

After the Sixers’ Game 2 loss against the Boston Celtics, head coach Doc Rivers gave an update on Embiid regarding both how he looked during the game, and how he has looked after the game.

“He looked good, and his numbers were great,” Rivers told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “That’s the one thing watching all the numbers we track, and his numbers were great last night. We didn’t play well, neither did any of us, but just the speed he reached, his explosions. They were very close to normal, so that was great for us to see.”

Rivers added that Embiid has not had any issues since returning to play in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“More importantly, great for him to be able to do it and then have very little swelling or anything like that,” Rivers added. “That was what we needed to find out in a lot of ways. Obviously, we didn’t win the game, but that’s important for us.”