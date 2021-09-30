Joel Embiid Responds to Ben Simmons, Reveals Sixers’ Biggest ‘Mistake’

Joel Embiid has been playing the role of peacemaker all offseason in the Ben Simmons’ drama. He pleaded for the disgruntled star to return to the Philadelphia 76ers to the point of jumping on a cross-country flight to bring him back.

But Simmons wasn’t interested in picking him up at the airport. And maybe the Sixers’ franchise center has had enough of the mind games. The latest toxic report (via Sam Amick of The Athletic) suggests the their on-court relationship has “run its course” and Simmons feels as if his game has been stifled by Embiid’s presence.

Yikes. That’s a lot to unpack. Embiid responded to the rumors at Sixers’ practice (via Liberty Ballers) on Thursday (Sept. 30) and didn’t hold back. The 7-footer said the Simmons’ situation is weird and “borderline kind of disrespectful.” And buried in Embiid’s long and carefully-worded reply is an interesting nugget concerning a few controversial roster moves. The one that sticks out has to do with Jimmy Butler, the Philly fan favorite who jumped ship for the Miami Heat.

Embiid wanted the Sixers to keep Butler, but Simmons’ insistence on being the primary ball-handler on the floor expedited his departure. Here is what the runner-up for MVP had to say:

We got rid of Jimmy [Butler] which I still think it was a mistake … [Simmons] needed the ball in his hands. That’s the decision they made. Like I said, it is surprising, but I’m really focused on the guys that are here. The situation is weird, disappointing, borderline kind of disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives.

Embiid didn’t take any direct swipes at Simmons, doubling down on his previous comments that the team is better with the three-time All-Star. Remember, the organization is still holding out hope that he walks through the gym door.

We’re trying to get better. Trying to get on the same agenda. We know what we got to do, and every single day we got to try to attack it. But we are a better team with him. There’s no question about it. We still hope that he changes his mind, but I kind of owe it to these guys to just worry about what we have here.

Shaquille O’Neal Takes Shot at Simmons

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has ruthlessly bashed Simmons dating back to the Eastern Conference semifinals when he passed up an open dunk. He and fellow TNT analyst Charles Barkley don’t have time for guys unwilling to put the work in. Especially not with all that money lining Simmons’ pockets.

O’Neal was back at it during a recent appearance on CBS Sports Network’s “Tiki & Tierney Show” when he ripped the way Simmons has handled everything. He could have kept the conversations private.

“He’s going about it all wrong,” O’Neal said, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “He could have gone into the office and said, ‘Hey, my feelings are hurt. You guys didn’t stick up for me. I’d like to professionally ask for a trade.’ The question is, does anyone want him? I’m not paying $200 million for a guy who will not be aggressive and will not shoot in playoff time.”