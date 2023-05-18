Ex-Sixer Revealed to be Odds-On Favorite to Replace Doc Rivers

With Doc Rivers now out as the Philadelphia 76ers‘ head coach, the team now enters the offseason looking for his replacement. There haven’t been any reports thus far of who has the inside track of becoming the Sixers’ next head coach, but according to BetOnline.ag, the early favorite is none other than former Sixer JJ Redick.

Odds to be the next Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach (via @betonline_ag): JJ Redick – 3/1

Mike D'Antoni – 7/2

Monty Williams – 4/1

Nick Nurse – 5/1

Jay Wright – 6/1

Mike Budenholzer – 15/2

Frank Vogel – 8/1 pic.twitter.com/tg20qoQCYE — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 17, 2023

Redick does not have any coaching experience after retiring from the NBA in 2021, but he has established himself as a popular podcaster and broadcaster in the NBA sphere. It’s also very possible that the Sixers may consider his familiarity with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris – who he played with during his time with the Sixers – as something that could potentially benefit the Sixers should Redick become their next coach.

Mike D’Antoni, Monty Williams, Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, and Frank Vogel were all named as possible coaching candidates by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski after he had reported that Rivers had been fired.

The Sixers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023

The Sixers have the entire offseason to decide who will be the next head coach, though it has yet to be confirmed if the Sixers are looking into bringing in their former sharpshooter as Rivers’ replacement. Redick does not have the coaching experience that the other candidates do, but he has experience as a player and has much more recent experience playing in the modern NBA.

JJ Redick Considered For Raptors Coaching Gig

Though it has yet to be reported if the Sixers plan to pursue Redick for their coaching gig, another team has shown interest in him for their head coaching position. According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Redick has been considered by the Toronto Raptors for their open head coach position after parting ways with Nick Nurse.

Grange revealed that the Raptors have considered Redick as their replacement for the departed Nick Nurse.

“Then there are some wild cards… and one source suggesting that Toronto has looked into the possibility of veteran NBA sharpshooter, turned podcaster, turned broadcaster JJ Reddick — who has spoken openly about the possibility of getting into coaching — as being head coach material,” Grange said.

Wojnarowski then reported that the Raptors had interviewed Redick for a position.

“Fifteen-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick has interviewed for the Toronto Raptors’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Redick was part of a first round of candidates to meet with franchise leadership.”

Doc Rivers’ Firing May Impact James Harden’s Free Agency

Though it’s been heavily speculated that James Harden may go back to the Houston Rockets, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Sixers parting ways with Rivers may have affected the certainty of that happening.

“Executives and agents in Chicago are buzzing about the future of the Philadelphia 76ers. The team’s firing of Doc Rivers Tuesday morning had several league sources in Chicago cautioning that James Harden’s much-rumored interest in returning to the Houston Rockets may not be such a shoo-in with Rivers gone in Philly,” Lowe reported.

Lowe added that there is interest between the two sides in a reunion.

“To be clear, Harden and the Rockets remain very much interested in the concept of a reunion,” Lowe said.