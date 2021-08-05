Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond Squash Beef: WATCH

The real estate market is booming right now, so why wouldn’t the Philadelphia 76ers want to capitalize? The team welcomed Andre Drummond to his new “brick palace” and rolled out the red carpet for him. Even his nemesis-turned-teammate was there.

Joel Embiid reached in and gave Drummond a big, warm embrace as he toured the practice facility. The Sixers’ official Twitter account posted the exchange in slow motion for added emphasis. Words were exchanged, but the volume wasn’t on for that. Safe to assume it was all love.

The video instantly went viral due to the long-standing beef between Embiid and Drummond. The two big men have been less-than-complimentary toward one another over the years, including an epic 2018 tweet from Embiid that resurfaced on Tuesday. In it, the runner-up for MVP wrote talks about owning a lot of “real estate” in Drummond’s head and wanting to build more houses on it.

Drummond inked a one-year minimum contract to join the Sixers. The two-time All-Star will presumably serve as Embiid’s backup next season after splitting the 2021 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 14.9 points and 12.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game.

“Andre is a great addition to the 76ers family. He is a two-time NBA All-Star who has consistently been one of the NBA’s very best rebounders and rim protectors,” Sixers president Daryl Morey said. “We’re excited to add a veteran player of his caliber to our roster and look forward to the impact he’ll make this season.”

Embiid Loves Trash-Talking Drummond

The not-so-chance meeting in the Sixers’ gym on Wednesday seems to have squashed the beef. Still, you have to wonder if Embiid was on board with the signing. The two players have a pretty sordid history, with most of those chapters being started (and usually finished) by the trash-talking Cameroonian.

Perhaps the most famous incident occurred on Oct. 23, 2018 when Embiid kept telling Drummond that “you can’t guard me.” Drummond was growing more and more agitated by the minute and eventually got ejected. Embiid (33 points, 11 rebounds) dominated him that night, but Drummond’s Pistons scored an overtime win.

Prior to that, the Pistons and Sixers met in an Oct. 23, 2017 game where Drummond started a war of words. Embiid had the last laugh in that one, finishing with 30 points and nine rebounds in a 97-86 Sixers’ win and then called out Drummond at the post-game podium.

“Defensively, he doesn’t play any defense,” Embiid said of Drummond, via The Inquirer. “When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. … So what I was like [in my mind] ‘You want to do that? I’m going to kick your [butt] then. So that’s what I did.”

Daryl Morey Welcomes Drummond to Philly

Sixers president Daryl Morey welcomed Drummond to town by posting a highlight video of the big man on Twitter. It’s not unusual. In fact, Morey does it for all the big free agents and rookies he adds to the roster. However, this one seemed to take on a new meaning considering the Embiid and Drummond drama.

Someone captured a photo of Morey and Embiid playing tennis on the Drexel University campus earlier in the day and hinted that another big move was coming. Maybe a Ben Simmons’ trade? Morey had fun with that one in the comments.