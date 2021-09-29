Joel Embiid Disses Andre Drummond at Sixers Practice: WATCH

Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid promised their years-long beef was behind them when they became teammates for the Philadelphia 76ers. And Drummond reiterated there was no animosity on Sixers’ Media Day.

Then came the first day of training camp practice in Camden, NJ. Embiid appears to leave Drummond hanging for a hand slap for almost 10 seconds on Tuesday (Sept. 28). The viral video (via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia) shows the former Los Angeles Lakers center get congratulated by Tobias Harris before leaving five digits out for Embiid. Nope.

The NBA MVP runner-up won’t shake his hand despite Drummond clapping loudly to get Embiid’s attention. To be fair, Embiid is receiving instruction from head coach Doc Rivers so it’s entirely possible that he didn’t hear or see Drummond. (That wasn’t a sarcastic comment). The dissed backup does get a second hand slap from Harris at the end.

Doc Rivers talking with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris at end of Day 1 of Sixers training camp. Sixers used lineup with Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry in backcourt during few minutes open to media. pic.twitter.com/vKLvOXD6k5 — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) September 28, 2021

“We’re like titans, we just clash hard, we play hard against each other,” Drummond told reporters on Sixers’ Media Day. “I have no animosity toward him nor does he toward me, we are teammates now. Playing with him, growing with him, helping him be the best he can be.”

When asked to elaborate further on any hurt feelings or if the two had talked it out, Drummond said: “I think it’s unspoken, there’s nothing that needs to be said about it. It’s basketball, there’s no real beef – at the end of the day it’s basketball, what kind of real beef can you have?”

Later in the day, the Sixers’ official Twitter account shared a photo of a smiling Embiid high-fiving Drummond. It appears as if the two were just hamming it up and really do enjoy being teammates.

big fellas back for work 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Y7Zo0nNbls — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 28, 2021

Harris Working on Three-Point Shooting

Tobias Harris hasn’t been the best three-point shooter throughout his career. However, the Sixers star posted his best deep ball percentage since 2018 to raise his career average to 39.4% last season. It was good, not good enough.

Harris spent the offseason in the gym trying to improve that outside jumper. Especially off the bounce, instead of relying on open looks. No Ben Simmons this year could greatly impact the amount of open looks the entire team gets.

“Being able to shoot threes off the bounce, contested three-point shots as well, so those were the huge emphasis of the summer. That was the main focus for me,” Harris told reporters. “A lot of three-point shooting off the bounce, a lot of moves after bouncing off the perimeter like outside the three-point line.”

Tobias Harris with the go-ahead, GAME-WINNING three for the Sixers! | @Wendys pic.twitter.com/bfcCLTIe91 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 8, 2021

Rivers Lobbied Hard for Drummond

Credit Rivers for getting Drummond on the Sixers’ roster. The head coach really wanted a reliable big man behind Embiid – all apologies to Dwight Howard – and pushed the front office to sign a two-time All-Star who just turned 28-years-old in August. Rivers singled out Drummond and Georges Niang as key additions.

“I think Drymmoond is a big pickup for us,” Rivers told reporters. “I think Niang is the silent pickup. I personally think he’ll be really big for us especially if we try to play small ball because of his ability to stretch the floor. And more importantly, just being together the second year makes us a better team.”