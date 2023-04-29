Sixers Receive Brutal Joel Embiid Injury News Ahead of Game 1 vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will start their next playoff series against the Boston Celtics on May 1 in one of the most highly anticipated series in the entire postseason. However, it appears Joel Embiid won’t be likely to play in Game 1, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that Embiid is considered doubtful for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1. #Sixers vs. #BostonCeltics — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 29, 2023

Pompey added that Embiid did not practice on April 29 with the team.

Joel Embiid did not practice today. https://t.co/vuyGeX8gd2 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 29, 2023

Embiid has not played in the playoffs since Game 3 of the Sixers’ first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on April 20, where it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne on April 21 that Embiid had sprained his LCL.

This could loom large for the Sixers. Embiid may potentially miss multiple games or may play in this series while not operating at 100% health, which would make winning the series all the tougher for the Sixers to pull off without him.

Insider Explains Full Extent of Joel Embiid’s Injury

After Embiid missed the Sixers’ last playoff game, Shelburne talked about the initial timeline regarding his return.

“When he first went down with his injury, the sense is that it was going to be one, maybe two weeks, depending on how he feels,” Shelburne said. “Now he’s going to be re-evaluated in the middle of this week, but the injury happens on April 20, and the second round starts on April 29. That’s right in that window where he could come back in time.”

Though Embiid may very well return in this series, Shelburne begged the question of how effective he will be if and when he does.

“What kind of Joel Embiid are we going to see? Joel Embiid with a knee injury, with a big ol’ brace, we’ve seen him play like that. That’s not what anyone in Philadelphia was hoping for when you went into the (post-)season after the kind of year he’s had.”

Shelburne concluded by saying what will determine his availability will be

“It’ll depend on what happens in his evaluation this week. I’m told he’s doing better. Like he’s moving around better. The swelling has subsided, but when he gets in there with the doctors to see how he feels, you’re not going to push it with something like that. In terms of the severity of this, it’s something he can come back from, but an LCL is an LCL.”

.@ramonashelburne with the latest on Joel Embiid’s status from NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/3wSAYyI1t1 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 24, 2023

Joel Embiid Playing in Boston Would be ‘Pleasant Surprise’

Following the report that Embiid was doubtful for Game 1, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report added that the pain Embiid’s experiencing would make it surprising if he played in either Game 1 or 2.

“Joel Embiid is experiencing a lot of pain in that right knee. His LCL sprain is typically a 4-6 week recovery. I’m told it would be a pleasant surprise if he were able to play in either of the first two games in Boston,” Dumas said.

Source: Joel Embiid is experiencing a lot of pain in that right knee. His LCL sprain is typically a 4-6 week recovery. I’m told it would be a pleasant surprise if he were able to play in either of the first two games in Boston. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 29, 2023

Though Embiid has been deemed doubtful for the Sixers’ upcoming playoff game, that does not mean he won’t play until they confirm he won’t. If he misses Games 1 and 2, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll miss any other games in the series.