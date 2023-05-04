Joel Embiid, James Harden Called Out by Charles Barkley After Blowout

After the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a blowout loss in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics, Sixers legend Charles Barkley called out Joel Embiid and James Harden for their play against the Sixers’ division rival.

“I do not like that the fact that (Embiid) was in there for a couple of reasons,” Barkley said, per NBA on TNT’s YouTube Channel. “I think James plays differently when Joel’s out there. He’s got a mental block. He’s not nearly as aggressive. It was night and day from Game 1 to Game 2 because they feel like, and rightfully so, they have to get Joel going, but I think it hurts (Tyrese) Maxey. I think it hurts Tobias Harris. (Doc Rivers) said there’s no ball movement. That’s because Joel has the ball. They play at a much more freelance pace out when he’s not out there.”

Barkley added that while the Sixers aren’t a better team without Embiid, he believes they should have handled Embiid’s injury situation differently.

“Now, are they a better team (without Embiid)? No, but I thought they should have gave him a couple more days and see what works.”

Though the Sixers suffered a blowout loss, the series is still heading back to Philadelphia tied at 1-1, with the Sixers having homecourt advantage.

Joel Embiid Singles Out James Harden After Winning MVP

During his MVP Press Conference, Embiid praised Harden for helping him get the MVP award and for the sacrifices he’s made since coming to the Sixers.

“James is, man, I don’t even know where to start. I think since he’s been here, I think he won’t tell me that, but I think he kinda made his goal for me to be the MVP. He’s given up a lot, and obviously, I’ve always said it, he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker in probably the NBA,” Embiid said.

Embiid said that playing with Harden has made it easier for him while adding how happy both Harden and the rest of his teammates are for him.

“He’s been helping me as far as getting me easy opportunities, whether it’s scoring the ball or just be a better basketball player on and off the court. He was just extremely happy for me, just like they (the Sixers players) all were, and that meant a lot for me. That meant a lot to me to know that your teammates care about you as much as I care about them,” Embiid said.

Al Horford Praises Joel Embiid For Winning MVP

Celtics center Al Horford praised Embiid for winning the league’s Most Valuable Player, saying that Embiid was the top player in the league.

“Well deserved,” Horford said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. “The guy was great this season, and by far, he was the best player in our league this year, so he deserves the award.”

Horford played with Embiid on the Sixers during the 2019-20 season, but because the two were not a good fit together, the Sixers shipped him out the following offseason. The offseason after that, Horford returned to the Celtics via trade.