Sixers’ Joel Embiid Responds to Ben Simmons Drama, James Harden Rumors

Joel Embiid is preparing to appear in his fifth straight All-Star game. The Philadelphia 76ers star is the leading MVP candidate and in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. More importantly, “The Process” is the undisputed King of Philly right now. How does that feel?

“I don’t know,” Embiid said with a laugh. “I’m trying to play basketball and bring the city a championship, that’s always been the goal. Whatever it takes like I always say, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Embiid made the comments during a recent appearance on the Mike Misssanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic. He also provided an injury update after he got knocked in the head on Sunday in Chicago.

“I’m good,” Embiid said. “It was pretty sore, but it’s alright.”

Embiid Dishes on Ben Simmons’ Hurt Feelings

The dominant 7-footer has taken his game to another level, deciding that a championship is on the table with or without Ben Simmons. The disgruntled point guard refuses to suit up after reports suggested he had “hurt feelings.”

Simmons seemed to think Embiid threw him under the bus for passing up a dunk in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals loss. The Sixers’ big man didn’t see it that way.

“When I look back at what was said during the year, if that one thing was the reason why all this is happening then it’s not fair,” Embiid said, via 97.5 The Fanatic. “Because everybody is allowed to make mistakes especially in the heat of the moment, but I really believe that it’s really deeper than that. Obviously, some people deal with pressure differently, especially from fans and stuff. To me personally, honestly, I wouldn’t change anything.”

Embiid confirmed that he reached out to Simmons in the offseason, but wouldn’t say whether the three-time All-Star responded to his texts.

“He’s private,” Embiid told Missanelli without elaborating.

The 27-year-old didn’t want to harp too much on the Simmons’ situation. Embiid said he doesn’t hate anyone and would welcome Simmons back with open arms if he chose to return. His main goal is to win a championship for the City of Brotherly Love.

“I have always said that we are a better team with him [Simmons] on the floor,” Embiid said. “I’m sure a lot of people agree, even if they don’t want to agree. It doesn’t matter, we are still a better team with him on the floor. I don’t hate anybody and I don’t have any problems with anybody around the league. Let’s say I really hated someone on another team and the front office went and traded for that guy because they believed we could win a championship — you know what? I have no pride, my goal is to win a championship and I’d be fine with it.”

James Harden ‘Plays for the Brooklyn Nets’

The one trade rumor that won’t go away revolves around James Harden, including reports saying he wants to play with Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets were having discussions about a deal, according to Shams Charania. That report has since been refuted.

But the fact remains that Harden hasn’t inked a contract extension in New York, prompting speculation he’ll exercise his player option and test free agency this summer.

Sixers president Daryl Morey has long coveted Harden and teaming the 10-time All-Star up with Embiid would create a dynamic duo. Whatever happens, is going to happen and, due to the NBA’s tampering rules, Embiid is staying out of it.

“He plays for the Brooklyn Nets, and there’s nothing I can do about that,” Embiid said of Harden. “That’s like you asking me a question like, would you love playing with Steph Curry? Obviously, the top players all make each other better … But that’s something I really can’t comment about because he plays for another team, and it’s not realistic. We all see the same thing on the internet, and I don’t know what’s true and what’s not.”

What is true is that Embiid believes in his teammates. The affable Cameroonian said the 2021-22 campaign has been the most fun he’s had in his six years wearing a Sixers’ uniform.

“We have great chemistry, especially this year,” Embiid told Missanelli. “This is the most fun really that I’ve had with any team we’ve had in my career in Philly and I’ve had a lot of guys come in and come through here since I’ve been here. The chemistry has been amazing, you know we all love each other and we need to keep going. We’re on the right path and we have a chance to do something amazing and we need to keep going.”