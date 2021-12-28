Joel Embiid Lobbying Sixers to Trade for Celtics All-Star?

Joel Embiid has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Philadelphia 76ers. The All-Star center is averaging 33 points, 10.5 rebounds, two blocks, and 3.5 assists per game over his last four contests.

Embiid also tied Allen Iverson as the fastest Sixers player to reach 7,000 career points after doing it in 282 games. More impressively, he has gone for at least 40 points, 10 boards, five dimes in six career games – the most ever by a Sixers player not named Wilt Chamberlain. Embiid also leads the entire NBA in clutch points (6.1), ahead of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Yes, the self-proclaimed “Troll” is having another MVP-caliber season. But it’s becoming clearer and clearer that he needs a new Robin to his Batman with Ben Simmons not likely to return. One name making the rounds has been Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics. So when Embiid liked an Instagram post quoting Brown complaining about one of his Celtics teammates – Al Horford, go figure – it sent Philly fans into a feeding frenzy.

Jaylen Brown was asked about Al Horford's comment that the team is "searching" and "has to look in the mirror". Brown said: "Searching and looking in the mirror? Nah. No comment." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 28, 2021

Embiid was definitely lobbying hard for Brown to join the Sixers, right? The All-Star guard is averaging 22.8 points per game while shooting 37.7% from three-point land. He’s a gritty defender who would seem to fit the mold of what the Sixers need.

Celtics Say Brown Not on the Trading Block

There were reports back in November (via The Athletic’s Shams Charania) that Boston had called Philadelphia to inquire about Simmons.

Jaylen Brown is officially ready for Philly pic.twitter.com/abp9vZIBYL — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) December 25, 2021

Sixers president Daryl Morey told them any deal had to include Brown, a sticking point that didn’t seem to fly with new Celtics general manager Brad Stevens. In fact, Stevens felt the need to pull Brown aside and assure him that he wasn’t being traded.

“I just walked up to Jaylen and said, ‘Hey, your name’s all over the place, as you know. Obviously, from our standpoint, you’re a Celtic and a guy that we obviously we think exceptionally high of, and, you know, nothin’ doin’,’” Stevens told 98.5 The Hub in Boston. “I just wanted to make sure he had that peace of mind.”

Celtics Continue to Free Fall

Boston has been decimated by COVID-19 issues and fell 108-103 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. The Celtics were missing eight players due to health and safety protocols, including Jayson Tatum, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, Dennis Schroder. Not an excuse, according to head coach Ime Udoka.

“One of the poorest losses of the year,” Udoka said, via The Associated Press. “A team as depleted as we are just out-hustled us. Very undisciplined effort overall.”

It marked Boston’s second straight loss and seventh in their last 10 contests. The Celtics are 5-8 in the month of December while falling to ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 16-18 record. Could the unexpected free fall force them to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline on February 10? Maybe. If so, look for more Simmons’ rumors to pop up.