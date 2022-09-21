Sixers Star Joel Embiid Expected to Join New Team

As the Philadelphia 76ers get ready for next season, their roster looks stacked. Not only do they have Joel Embiid and James Harden, but Tyrese Maxey has now emerged as a star. Add in the quality offseason additions of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell, and the Sixers should be ready to go.

It won’t be easy for the Sixers to compete for a title in a stacked Eastern Conference, but they have as good of a chance as anyone. However, as Embiid attempts to make a run to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in his career, he could have other endeavors in his mind.

EuroBasket just ended, with the Spanish national team being crowned champions. However, Embiid has officially received French citizenship and could be eligible to play for the French national team, who finished second at EuroBasket, very soon. The team’s manager, Boris Diaw, said it would be great to have him on board.

“He doesn’t have the FIBA license yet. But it would be nice if he could have this license and play for the France team,” said Diaw. “We know that he has become French so why not, we try to have as many good players as possible and then make a team that holds its own and plays well together.”

In turn with these rumblings, Embiid recently got somewhat disrespected in CBS Sports’ NBA player rankings.

Embiid Placed Low in Player Rankings

CBS Sports recently released their rankings of the top 100 players in the NBA ahead of next season. Despite finishing second in MVP voting, Embiid was sixth on their list.

However, they only had good things to say about Embiid.

“Embiid was again arguably the most dominant player in the league last season, as he became the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal in his prime, and there’s no reason not to expect the same from the Sixers big man during the upcoming campaign,” wrote Michael Kaskey-Blomain.

Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama on Team France? 🇫🇷👀@kirkgoldsberry writes why the EuroBasket runners-up could pose a threat to Team USA 😳@ESPNPlus 🔗 https://t.co/HAZzracQFZ pic.twitter.com/UhmYlkwMtG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 19, 2022

Last season, Embiid appeared in 68 games for the Sixers. He averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks on 49.9% shooting from the field and 37.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Kaskey-Blomain also noted that having Harden alongside him for a full season could open things up even more for the star center.

Harden Could Help Embiid

The Sixers added Harden at the trade deadline last year, so they didn’t have a ton of time to gel together. Kaskey-Blomain stated that and a fully-healthy season would do wonders for Embiid.

“Having a legitimate offensive threat like James Harden alongside him could work to help open things up a bit for Embiid, who can literally do it all on the offensive end. Embiid is also an elite defender at the center spot. Embiid was the runner-up for the MVP for the second consecutive year last season, and as long as he can remain healthy he should be right back in the thick of that conversation again,” he wrote.

Embiid should be able to put together another MVP-level campaign next year, but he could also have dreams of competing internationally, too.