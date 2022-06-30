Sixers Star Joel Embiid Responds to Kevin Durant Trade Request

The Brooklyn Nets have turned into the biggest soap opera in basketball. Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of town mere days after his buddy Kyrie Irving reversed course and signed his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

There could be more dominoes to drop in New York, but for now the situation is a messy one. Irving is staying and Durant wants a new zip code. Would the 215 appeal to Durant? Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has never hidden his respect for the 12-time All-Star, including a plea for the Sixers to sign him in 2016.

Following news of Durant’s latest trade request, Embiid took to Twitter to comment: “LOL.” That one statement best summed up the running joke that the Nets have turned into this year. Ben Simmons is the perfect ringleader for that circus. Naturally, Sixers fans flooded Embiid’s Twitter timeline to share their thoughts on Durant.

Get it done, king — Brian P. Hickey (@BrianPHickey) June 30, 2022

Long-time Philly journalist Brian Hickey wrote: “Get it done, king.” And public relations guru Brian Hart shared a gleefully optimistic GIF of Jeff Daniels.

SOURCES: Joel Embiid is making a strong push to get Kevin Durant to Philadelphia — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Embiid the Dream pondered the possibility of swapping Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey for Durant. And Jack Settleman – CEO of Snapback Sports – said Embiid was making a “strong push” to get Durant in a Sixers uniform. That “report” was seconded by Jason Dumas who was ahead of the James Harden rumors at the deadline.

Source: It’s unclear whether Kevin Durant is interested in joining the 76ers, but Joel Embiid has made it clear to management that he wants them to exhaust every option in trying to acquire Durant. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 30, 2022

Connecting the Dots: Durant Has Philly Ties

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant has the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat on his wish list. The plugged-in reporter confirmed that the Nets are working with Durant and his agent to accommodate his trade request, adding that “more than half the teams in the NBA have already inquired about what it will take to get Durant from Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant – a PG County (Md.) product – has talked in the past about how the #Nets were the closest he's been to home. His business (35 Ventures/Boardroom) is in NYC, he owns the Philadelphia Union in #MLS. #Sixers star Joel Embiid is a huge fan. Hmmm. #NBA #76ers — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 30, 2022

Could the Sixers be in the mix? It’s definitely possible. Durant grew up just outside Washington, D.C. in Prince Georges Country, Maryland which is about 2 hours, 30 minutes from Philly. The 33-year-old superstar has never played that close to home before. Plus, Durant owns a 10% ownership stake in the Philadelphia Union. The dots connect.

“I’m excited to partner with the Philadelphia Union for years to come. My team and I connected instantly with the Union coaching staff and leadership, as well as the team’s story,” Durant said in a 2020 press release. “Off the pitch, I’m looking forward to working in the Chester and Philadelphia communities and making an impact in the same way that the KDCF has been able to in my hometown of Prince George’s County.”

It would be Cool if Kevin Durant did come to the #Sixers and he can also be close to the Philadelphia Union as he owns 10% of the team#DOOP #PhilaUnite #NBATwitter #MLSTwitter pic.twitter.com/cAmNiMocpB — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) June 30, 2022

Brett Brown Returning to NBA Coaching

Former Sixers coach Brett Brown is returning to the NBA as the top assistant in San Antonio. He’ll fill the bench spot vacated by Becky Hammon who left the Spurs to take the head job of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Brett Brown reunites with Gregg Popovich, returns to Spurs as assistant coachhttps://t.co/mTlmJ01TXS pic.twitter.com/jEmcl35JZG — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 30, 2022

Brown was Embiid’s first NBA coach and spent seven seasons in charge of the Sixers. The 61-year-old guided them through the “Process” years before getting fired in 2020. Brown went 221-344 in the regular season; 12-14 in the playoffs.