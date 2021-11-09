Sixers ‘Shocked’ Joel Embiid Landed In COVID Protocols

T

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for at least 10 days after he tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of November 8 — hours prior to the team’s 103-96 loss to the New York Knicks.

With Ben Simmons holding out with the desire to be traded along with Tobias Harris also in COVID-19 protocols, the Sixers have dealt with no shortage of bumps in the road to begin the season.

76ers coach Doc Rivers shared an update on Embiid’s recovery from COVID-19 after the news broke of the All-Star center testing positive — expressing the team’s superstar is “struggling.”

“It’s not going great. He’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias (Harris),” Rivers said after the Sixers’ loss to the Knicks. “It clearly is a concern.”

Without one of their top scoring options to rely on against the Knicks, the 31 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists from Julius Randle proved to be a substantial difference-maker. The Sixers received six double-figure scoring performances but none managed to reach 20 points overall on the night.

Andre Drummond Signing Proves Especially Valuable

There was thought behind the Sixers needing to invest in a high-quality backup center with Embiid typically missing no shortage of regular-season games each year. The signing of Andre Drummond is already paying dividends in that regard.

In Drummond’s first start of his Sixers tenure, he recorded an impressive stat line of 14 points, 25 rebounds, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action. His rebounding total was the most achieved by any Sixer in a single game since 1987 when Charles Barkley last reached that mark.

“I love the role that I’m in now,” Drummond told Rich Hofmann of The Athletic. “I mean, these nights are going to come when I have the opportunity to play like that. But other than that, I’m just here to win. That’s really it.”

Drummond will continue to be tasked with starting at the center spot while Embiid is sidelined. Rivers is comfortable doing so as he referred to Drummond after the loss to the Knicks as a “bona fide starting center.”

Playing in the starting lineup is something that Drummond made clear he’s more than capable of doing given his decade-long track record of doing so in the NBA.

“You forgot I did that for 10 years?” Drummond said. “[Expletive], this is my first year coming off the bench. Nothing changed. I can do it. I didn’t just lose the ability to play basketball just because I come off the bench. Me playing 40 minutes isn’t gonna change today, tomorrow, or next week. I’m here to play in whatever role they need me to play in.”

The plan for the Sixers’ matchup against the Knicks was to start Drummond regardless since Embiid was going to sit for scheduled rest. However, Drummond thought ‘it was a joke’ when Embiid explained that he’d tested positive for COVID.

Can Sixers Stay Afloat Without Joel Embiid?

With Embiid being ruled out for 10 days, he’s going to be sidelined for the Sixers’ upcoming matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets — each of whom is not easy opponents.

The Sixers face difficult circumstances for their November schedule before even looking at the key players who will potentially be sidelined. Philadelphia is scheduled to partake in a six-game road-trip between a pair of homestands spanning just two games each all for a four-game road stretch to follow.

There is a real chance the Sixers go from holding an 8-2 record entering their loss to the Knicks to a genuine slide in the Eastern Conference standings if they are not careful. An unforgiving upcoming schedule will not help the situation, though.