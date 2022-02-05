Joel Embiid Responds to ‘Ridiculous’ Mishap After Sixers Loss

A crooked rim led to a 44-minute delay in the first quarter of the Sixers-Mavericks game on Friday night. The entire hoop, backboard, and stanchion had to replaced. The stoppage occurred with 6:03 left in the frame following a Luka Doncic three-pointer and the Sixers leading 19-17.

The officials examined it. Dallas center Boban Marjanović — a former Sixers fan-favorite — tried to fix it. And the Sixers and Mavericks social media teams played digital tic-tac-toe as everyone waited for arena maintenance. The scene went viral and the Sixers wound up losing 107-98.

After the game, Joel Embiid admitted the basket delay hurt his team’s momentum. Not an excuse, though. Dallas switched to a flummoxing zone defense in the second half that confused Philly. The Mavericks outscored the Sixers 54-35 in the second half.

“It was ridiculous that we had to wait that long and that happened,” Embiid told reporters, via The Athletic. “But like I said, that’s not an excuse. We had a chance to win that game and we didn’t take advantage of it.”

Embiid finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, good for his 23rd double-double in 40 games. The Sixers were cruising early and took a 63-53 lead into the halftime locker room. They shot 56.4% from the field before seeing that baffling zone.

“We should have really blown them out,” said Embiid. “We gave them life.”

“We gotta figure some stuff out,” Seth Curry said. “It’s been a few times this year we’ve been pretty bad against the zone.”

Players Offer Fans Food During Basket Delay

There wasn’t much to do during the 44-minute hiatus, not for the players or fans. Embiid took a nap. Doncic offered to buy concessions for the entire arena (via Callie Caplan) but officials told him that wasn’t logistically possible. And Tyrese Maxey joked about everyone going to Whataburger, the beloved Texas fast-food chain.

Meanwhile, Marjanović tried to save the day by using his 7-foot-4 frame to adjust the rim. Officials supplied him with a ladder, tape measure and level. It was a valiant effort, but the professionals had to be called in.

‘Increasingly Likely’ Ben Simmons Stays

Following a report that the Sixers and Nets were engaged in trade discussions for James Harden, another report shot down the likelihood of that happening. Ben Simmons doesn’t appear on the verge of going anywhere.

According to Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck, Simmons will remain on the Sixers’ roster once the deadline passes on February 10. He cited sources saying that Philly has had “exploratory conversations” with the Hawks, Cavaliers, Raptors, Pacers, Pistons, Timberwolves, Kings, Trailblazers, Wizards. However, there is more than one major rub in a potential deal.

Neubeck wrote: “The Sixers continue to wait on an offer that either significantly moves their title odds forward this season or blows them away with assets that can help them acquire the level of star they are after at a later date. So far, such a deal has not materialized.”