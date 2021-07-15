Sixers’ Joel Embiid Surgery Update, Ben Simmons ‘Working’

There was no immediate surgery scheduled for All-Star center Joel Embiid after the Philadelphia 76ers’ season ended. He played seven playoff games on a torn meniscus in his right knee, sometimes grabbing at it but always giving 100-percent effort.

Embiid averaged 30.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 blocks on that bum knee. Impressive to say the least. The NBA MVP runner-up was asked whether he would undergo surgery in the offseason and offered a wait-and-see approach.

Well, one month later and there doesn’t appear to be any trip to the operating table slated for Embiid. The team hasn’t announced an upcoming surgery and he hasn’t posted anything about it on social media. It would certainly appear as if the oft-injured big man is relying on his body to self-heal.

It depends on the severity of the tear, but most torn meniscus injuries take 6-8 weeks on average to heal with conservative treatment. — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 14, 2021

“Man, it’s a torn meniscus, it is what it is,” Embiid told reporters after the Game 7 loss. “I guess there’s a good and a bad. We lost so now I can take care of my body. That’s something that I thought hard about playing on it [torn meniscus] but ultimately I decided to do it. But that was my choice and got to live with the results. At the end of the day, when it comes to my future, I’ll be fine.”

Embiid Gave Everything He Had

People want to bash Ben Simmons for coming up short in the postseason, but don’t bring any of that vitriol around Embiid. The 7-footer endured pain on a nightly basis and mostly dominated in 11 playoff contests. After the Sixers’ untimely second-round exit to the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid sent a powerful message to the fans.

PHILLY I LOVE YOU

Sorry to disappoint you again Just know that I gave everything I had knowing the circumstances. If there’s one thing I’ve learned being here, it’s the TOUGHNESS this city has and that’s why I played with a torn meniscus. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT ALL YEAR LONG!! pic.twitter.com/CsR47xOJDZ — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 21, 2021

“I thought this was going to be our year but whether it’s COVID or injuries and stuff, it just sucks,” Embiid said. “But there is one thing I want to say, I gave everything I had. It’s not easy, especially when something always happens at the wrong time. I was ready this whole playoffs to come in and just dominate and do what I had to do and then the meniscus happened, it sucks.”

Simmons Working in the Gym

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers talked about getting Simmons in the gym this summer and working on his jumper. He preached doing the “right type of work” to fix the three-time All-Star. That is, assuming Simmons remains part of their long-term plans. Simmons has gone radio silent on social media since June 18, only making headlines when a photo was snapped of him at Wimbledon with his new girlfriend Maya Jama.

But, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Simmons has been in the gym working on his shot amid a million different trade rumors. He recognizes he needs to improve, per Scotto.

You’ve got Joel Embiid in the prime of his career and an MVP candidate. The time for them is now, and the rest of their supporting cast is fitting around Embiid to shoot. Simmons, I’ve heard, has been in the gym working. He does recognize there’s a part of his game he needs to address with his shooting.