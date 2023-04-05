Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker Called Out By Grant Williams After Sixers Beat Celtics

After the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics in their final matchup of the regular season on April 5, Celtics forward Grant Williams called out Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker when talking about unfair treatment from the referees

Williams was called for a technical foul with a minute and 58 seconds left to go in the game, which Williams used as a reference while explaining why he believes referees treat him unfairly, as he believed Tucker and Embiid committed similar actions afterward that warranted technical fouls.

“So that moment where I got hit in the face twice, I said, ‘Call the f***ing foul,’” Williams told Jay King of The Athletic. “And next thing you know I got a technical. So I got a technical for that. And the following possession P.J. says, ‘Call the f***ing push-off.’ No technical foul. Later in the game, after Joel throws me across the face on the out-of-bounds play, no review of a flagrant, no review of nothing. Then he proceeds to say, ‘How the f— do you call a foul on me in that position? That’s not a f***ing foul.’ And no technical foul. So it was like, okay, did I do something different from the other guys that led to me getting a technical foul? Or is it one of those things where I just need to shut up and dribble?”

Play

Grant Williams Got a Technical Foul after a Non Call offensive Foul to Joel Embiid that's not a foul 2023-04-05T02:31:22Z

Williams’ technical loomed large in the game, seeing how the Sixers won by two points.

Joe Mazzulla Singles Out P.J. Tucker

What helped the Sixers pull away from the Celtics was Tucker hitting three three-pointers as the game was winding down.

P.J. Tucker with three huge threes in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/FTDVjBDvko — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 5, 2023

During his postgame press conference, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talked about how Tucker’s timely-made threes made all the difference in the game.

“If [PJ] Tucker doesn’t make those three threes, it’s a completely different game. Or if we let Embiid keep going, maybe he misses a couple. You don’t know,” Mazzulla said. “But I thought our guys competed. I thought they were very detailed in keeping him off the free-throw line. I thought he just had a great night, and we weren’t tremendous on the offensive end like we normally are.”

Tucker’s 11 points are the second-highest scoring output he’s had for the Sixers all season, and the most he’s had since scoring 13 points against the Washington Wizards on October 31, 2022.

Doc Rivers Calls Out Grant Williams Flop

With two seconds to go and up two, the Sixers turned it over because of an offensive foul called on Embiid, as Williams drew a charge on him (3:45 mark).

Play

INSANE ENDING! Final 1:53 Celtics vs 76ers | April 4, 2023 Joel Embiid had his third 50-point game of the year and fifth of his career as he tallied 52 points (20-25 FG), 13 rebounds, and 6 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics. Derrick White led Boston with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists as Jayson Tatum… 2023-04-05T03:24:59Z

During his postgame press conference Sixers head coach Doc Rivers called out Williams for what he believed was a flop, though he acknowledged some of the other mistakes made by the Sixers.

“Knowing that the Celtics flop, you know that they were going to do that at the end; we said that in the timeout. Not paying attention when the guys on the free throw line, which is clearly, I mean, we had the whole gambit. So in some ways, it was a good way to win because it gave us material in a crazy way, to hit home about all the little points.”