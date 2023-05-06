Joel Embiid Takes Possible Jab at James Harden After Sixers Lose to Celtics

After the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Joel Embiid singled the Sixers as a whole, including him, for needing to show up in pivotal games.

“Players have to show up. I gotta do my job. Other guys, everybody knows their role. They have to do their job. Players have to show up. Obviously, you can’t make any adjustments you want. If they players don’t execute, they don’t show up and we don’t make shots. That’s on us. I’ve got to be better. We’ve all got to be better. We just haven’t been good enough,” Embiid said during his postgame press conference, per Bleacher Report’s Twitter Account.

Fans believed that Embiid’s comments about players having to show up were a shot directed at James Harden, who finished the game with 16 points on three-for-14 shooting on the night.

Some believed that Embiid’s words could lead to Harden jettisoning this coming offseason.”Yeah Harden going to Houston,” one user said. Another believed that not only was Embiid referring to Harden, but added that the latter shouldn’t be out partying as much as he has. “Aka harden has made 4 shots in 2 games. He needs to show up and not be partying in Vegas during the playoffs,” the other user said.

Harden has not been very efficient following a sensational performance in Game 1.

Harden last 2 games: 5-28 FG

Rockets are ‘Serious’ About James Harden Pursuit

Marc Stein reported on his Substack that the Houston Rockets have let multiple teams know that they will be in the bidding war for Harden this summer.

“Even before Harden rumbled for 45 points in Philadelphia’s Game 1 win at Boston — with the benefit of just four trips to the free-throw line — Houston had already convinced numerous rivals that it is serious about the plan to become a summertime bidder for The Beard,” Stein said.

Stein added that where the Rockets place in the upcoming NBA lottery could also impact their pursuit for a reunion with Harden.

“Another variable to keep track of here, certainly, is what happens on May 16, when the Rockets learn how they fare in the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes. Would the Rockets still seek a Harden reunion if they win the right to draft Wemby No. 1 overall?”

The Rockets will go into the lottery with a 14% chance of winning the no. 1 pick.

Analyst Previews Sixers’ Offseason

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report previewed how the bidding war between the Sixers and Rockets could go this offseason, starting with the Sixers’ salary cap.

“The franchise can afford a significant tax bill in the immediate term since Tobias Harris will come off after this next season (heading into his final year at $39.3 million). Still, keeping payroll down won’t be easy, with over $50 million per season committed to Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey expecting a healthy extension this offseason,” Pincus said.

Pincus said that what could lure Harden to Houston over Philadelphia is the prospect of a longer deal.

“A shorter deal for Harden may appeal more to the franchise, but that may drive him to look elsewhere, including a potential return to the Houston Rockets. Houston has the cap room to offer a four-season $201.7 million maximum contract. While Philadelphia can beat that, that may be more than the franchise is willing to provide—and with no state taxes in Texas, Harden may net more with the Rockets.”