Joel Embiid Singles Out Paul Reed After Key Performance For Sixers

Paul Reed stood out for the Philadelphia 76ers in their first playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets. In almost 13 minutes of action, Reed put up 11 points on five-for-six shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and two steals.

Among those who praised Reed for his performance was Sixers’ MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who singled out Reed for what he did on the floor.

“He was great,” Embiid told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Him and PJ, extra processions, and then I thought he did a great job screening, rolling, playing out of that dunker, getting easy passes, and finishing. He made a great move behind the back that we probably don’t want to see it again, I’m just kidding. He can do whatever he wants. Whatever works. I guess he got (to) keep doing it, but he was great.”

Reed usurped Montrezl Harrell as Embiid’s primary backup as the season progressed, and the Sixers have not turned back on that decision since.

PJ Tucker Admits He Cussed Out Paul Reed

While talking with reporters, PJ Tucker admitted that he cussed out Reed at halftime to make him play with more energy.

“I cussed Paul Reed out at halftime,” Tucker said, per Carlin. “I felt like he didn’t have the energy. He wasn’t being there on time and doing a lot of things and he came on in the second half and responded, so I told everybody I’ll else curse Paul out every halftime because he got a lot of rebounds. His energy was good. He was in help, he had good switches, finishes. He was just night and day, so we need him and I’m always staying on him because we really need him.”

The Sixers have regularly struggled when Embiid is off the floor, as they were minus 1.5 points per 100 possessions when he was off the court this season, so any production from Reed is an added bonus. Reed finished with a plus/minus of plus-five, which is good news for the Sixers going forward in this series.

Paul Reed Talks About Standout Play

Reed had a standout moment in Game 1 where he got an offensive rebound, dribbled behind his back, pump-faked Joe Harris for the open lane, then put it back up for two points, delighting the crowd in the process.

Never seen a player like Paul Reed in all my days pic.twitter.com/Cv8ocqXQaD — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) April 15, 2023

Reed explained to reporters what went through his head during that play.

“My first instinct when I grabbed the ball was to pass it out for a 3, but they jumped the pass, so I had to make a move,” Reed told reporters, per Carlin. “I seen the lane open up. Once I seen the lane open up, I drove the ball, I pump-faked, one dude flew by, and I had a wide-open layup.”

Paul Reed said that what he did on the court today is what he usually does.

“Five for six, a couple dunks, a couple rebounds, a couple steals. That’s what Paul Reed do,” he said, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.

Paul Reed: "Five for six, a couple dunks, a couple rebounds, a couple steals. That's what Paul Reed do." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) April 15, 2023

Reed’s 11 points is a playoff career-high for him, though his near-13 minutes of gametime is not. At the same time, the Sixers have not put Reed in as big a role for them as they have his previous two seasons with the team.