Sixers Linked to Former Philadelphia Wing as Trade Target

Over the past few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have worked hard to build a contending team. However, they’ve gone through a few different iterations of the team before getting to where they are now. Heading into next season, they look as ready as ever.

James Harden re-signed with the team at a discount this summer to help them add more quality players to the roster. This allowed them to sign PJ Tucker and bring in Montrezl Harrell, too. But as they get ready for the season, they may not be done.

Right now, there aren’t too many more moves to make, but by the time the trade deadline rolls around, they could look to make a deal. According to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, one player they could potentially target is San Antonio Spurs wing and former 76er Josh Richardson.

Richardson played for Philadelphia for one season but was then traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Seth Curry. Since then, he’s signed with the Boston Celtics and was traded to the Spurs. Now, he’s a solid veteran stuck on a rebuilding San Antonio squad that will likely look to tank.

He shot the ball very well from distance last season and has always been a solid defender. Bringing him in as extra wing depth would be a great idea for the Sixers, especially since he’s on an expiring contract.

Carlin noted his defensive versatility and three-point shooting as primary reasons the Sixers should consider dealing for him.

Richardson Fits Sixers’ Needs

With Harden and Joel Embiid acting as the main one-two punch on the Sixers, the most important skillsets to put around them will be defense and shooting. Richardson would provide them with both of those things.

“The San Antonio Spurs will certainly be in the running for the No. 1 pick to draft Victor Wembanyama so Richardson and his $12.2 million expiring contract will be moved at some point,” Carlin wrote. “The veteran from Tennessee already played for the Sixers, with mixed results, in the 2019-20 season, but he wouldn’t be asked to do much on this Sixers team. He plays and defends multiple positions and he shot 41.5% from deep in the 2021-22 season.”

The 76ers swapped out Jimmy Butler for someone who is almost as good as him Love Josh Richardson, and he’s 26 while Butler is 30. In a few years those coach Thibodeau minutes will catch up to Jimmy pic.twitter.com/l57gcgedlu — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) October 16, 2019

Last season, Richardson appeared in a combined 65 games for the Celtics and Spurs. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field and 41.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Creating a trade for Richardson isn’t a piece of cake, but there are definitely routes Philadelphia could take to get a deal done.

Potential 76ers Trade for Richardson

In order to trade for Richardson, they would have to match over $12 million in salary. Without trading guys like Tucker or De’Anthony Melton, that could prove to be a difficult task.

One option the Sixers have is to trade Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House, Jaden Springer, and Shake Milton for Richardson. Yes, it’s a large trade, but Richardson’s role in the rotation would be more important than anything the four traded players provide. San Antonio could then waive players or buy them out.

The other, more splashy option would be to trade Tobias Harris to the Spurs, along with draft picks to entice them, in exchange for Richardson, Doug McDermott, and (maybe) Jakob Poeltl. Maybe a rebuilding Spurs team would be able to buy Harris out next offseason.

Regardless, there are definitely pathways for the Sixers to acquire Richardson, and he would be a solid addition to the team.