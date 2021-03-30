Kyle Lowry Ready to Diss Hometown Sixers for Miami Heat?

The Philadelphia 76ers made a serious run at getting Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline but refused to part ways with Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey. And the Toronto Raptors wouldn’t budge on the asking price.

That part of the “Lowry non-trade” was confirmed by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. But, according The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, there was more to the deal never coming together. For starters, Lowry didn’t really want to play for Philadelphia and preferred a trade to the Miami Heat where he could team up with best friend Jimmy Butler. That, and the Sixers lacked the salary-cap space to sign Lowry to a contract extension this offseason.

Looking at the situation logically, none of this should surprise anyone. Money and bromances talk in the new NBA but throwing a monkey wrench into this one is the fact that Lowry is a local kid, a guy who was born in the City of Brotherly Love before attending Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova University.

No hometown discount? Apparently Lowry was intrigued about the idea of playing alongside Butler in South Beach, per O’Connor:

League sources said if Lowry had been traded, his preference was the Heat because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler. The Lakers and Sixers, two other teams that were in on Lowry, won’t have cap space. Most teams with Finals hopes and a need for a point guard won’t either.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Sixers Keep Danny Green at Trade Deadline

One name rumored to be on the trading block in Philly last week was veteran Danny Green. The three-time NBA champion was viewed as a potential salary dump in a deal for Lowry, maybe as part of a three-team package involving the Golden State Warriors.

The GreenRoomInside team (HarrisonSanford & @gottaJED ) and I are excited to join @NBCSPhilly For the rest of the season, we'll bring you insight & stories from my teammates, opponents and more. Check out our episode w/ @dmorey Tuesday at 7:30pm EST #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/IbljW1RYvz — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) March 29, 2021

Obviously Green remained in Philly at the deadline and proceeded to go off for 28 points during a 109-101 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. It must have been double gratifying for the 33-year-old who received his 2020 championship ring from his old team that same night.

Sixers guard Shake Milton shared how much Green’s leadership has meant to a young team trying to compete for their own title this year. He called the North Carolina product the “true definition of a vet” and thinks he’ll have a “big impact on how far” Philly lasts in the playoffs.

Shake Milton on Danny Green: "Danny's been great, his voice, his leadership [on the court]. Then off the court, always approachable. True definition of a vet. He's going to have a really big impact on how far we go." #Sixers #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 30, 2021

Up Next: Road Game vs. Denver Nuggets

The Sixers continue their six-game road trip tonight (March 30, 9 p.m.) in the Mile High City against the Denver Nuggets. Sixers center Dwight Howard said Philly “owes them one” after losing 115-103 to the Nuggets back on Jan. 9.

That game shouldn’t have even been played considering the Sixers were able to suit up only seven players due to COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Doc Rivers joked that Howard was going to have to play point guard before that one. They rolled out a starting lineup featuring Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, Dakota Mathias — and a bench filled with Paul Reed and Tony Bradley. That was it.