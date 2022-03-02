Former All-Star Requested Lakers Release, Eyeing Sixers Deal: Report

Following the trade for superstar guard James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves lacking some depth in key areas.

Shipping Andre Drummond out of town has resulted in journeyman center Willie Cauley-Stein holding down the backup center spot on a 10-day contract, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be the answer for the remainder of the season.

Another candidate has appeared in the former Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan. Perhaps coincidental, ones of Jordan’s last plays as a Laker was heaving the ball out of bounds during a full court pass.

Shortly after his buyout, reports began to pop up that the Sixers would be the frontrunner to land Jordan. If that happens, he’d be reunited with his former coach with the Clippers, Doc Rivers.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Frank Vogel said Jordan felt he could have a bigger role in Philadelphia, so the team granted him his release.

Is Jordan Going to Philly?

Frank Vogel says DeAndre Jordan felt he would have a larger role in Philadelphia and the Lakers granted him the opportunity. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 2, 2022

While all signs are pointing to an eventual signing with the Sixers, nothing has been officially announced as of yet.

Cauley-Stein is still under contract with the Sixers, and that could be what the team is waiting for before signing Jordan.

While the big man is certainly past his prime, he might still be able to be productive in small spurts with the Sixers. His time with the Lakers was not all that kind to him, but a lot of that could come down to how the roster was constructed. The common critique of Los Angeles coming into the season was they were too old, and that didn’t bode well for Jordan.

With LeBron James anchoring the center position for the team, it seemed like Jordan was the odd man out, and that might’ve led to his eventual release.

He’ll have big shoes to fill in Philadelphia as Joel Embiid’s backup, but he should be more than up to the task.

Will Jordan Fit In?

At 33-years-old, Jordan should have something left in the tank, but he’ll definitely have to prove that’s the case. He appeared sluggish with the Lakers, but the same could be said for many members of that team at the moment.

Perhaps being put onto a championship contender will give him extra motivation, especially if it means he’ll have a more consistent role. He won’t have to worry about whether or not he’ll be starting on any given day as his role will always be backing up the MVP candidate Embiid.

If there’s something left in the tank for the former Lob City big man, then coach Rivers might be the best main suited to getting him to show it.

At the very worst, he’ll be a low-risk signing that’ll likely only be hanging around in Philly for the rest of this year. The team will look at potential upgrades in the offseason, and there’s been chatter that this could come at the cost of starter Tobias Harris. There’s still a lot of time left before the team has to go down that road.

