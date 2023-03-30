Luka Doncic Drops Cryptic Message on Joel Embiid After 76ers Handle Mavericks

The clock might have read zero at the end of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ 116-108 basketball win over the Dallas Mavericks, but for Joel Embiid, the chess match might have only just begun.

As players on both sides went to shake hands, cameras caught Embiid and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic chatting, with some speculating that Embiid was working to recruit the All-Star to Philadelphia.

After the game, Doncic was asked about the exchange with Embiid. The four-time All-Star refused to divulge the nature of the conversation, hiding behind a coy smile.

Reporter: It looked like you had a moment with Embiid at the end of the game, there. Can you share any of that conversation?

Doncic: Nope. I don’t have to say anything.

Luka Doncic’s Mavericks Statement Ahead of 76ers Game

It isn’t the craziest idea in the world to believe that Doncic could be had. Just days before the Sixers matchup, Doncic went on the record about his situation in Dallas.

“This season hasn’t been what we thought it was going to be. But we still got time to make up [for it],” Doncic said via the Fanatics View YouTube channel.

For Doncic, basketball simply hasn’t been as fun as it used to be, when, say, the Mavericks were on a Western Conference Finals run last season.

“It’s really frustrating,” Doncic said. “I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes, I don’t feel it’s me. Just being out there. I used to have [a lot of] fun. Smiling on the court. But it’s just been so frustrating. For a lot of reasons, not just basketball.”

Any trade for Doncic would require a serious haul. In a recent story for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey noted that this year’s No. 1 pick would be fair compensation for Doncic’s services. While obvious in most years, this year’s draft will include Victor Wembanyama at the top, who has the potential to be a league-altering, franchise-defining talent.

Mavericks Head Coach Calls Out Joel Embiid After 76ers Win

Wednesday night’s contest featured a battle between All-Stars and MVP favorites Doncic and Joel Embiid.

As expected, Mavericks big man JaVale McGee had his hands full against Embiid. After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised his big man, while also lauding Embiid’s stature in today’s NBA.

“Yeah, I thought he (JaVale McGee) did a good job. Unfortunately, Embiid is one of the best players in the world, so the three and then the midrange, you gotta make him put it on the floor, but it’s easier said than done and so I thought JaVale did a good job,” Kidd said, per the Fanatics View YouTube channel.

In return, Doc Rivers praised the Mavericks’ two All-Stars in Doncic and Kyrie Irving after the game.

“We switched a lot of it (Luka and Kyrie screens),” Rivers said postgame. “In the second half we switched and then we call ‘Omaha’ which is run and jump. Because it’s tough. We trap one, which I know they haven’t seen a lot. But we pre-rotated with the next guy, you know, we felt like making them pick the ball up. That was our whole thing in the second half, just make them pick the dang ball up and then rotate. It’s so much better than them exploring. I mean they’re both just so talented. That’s where I thought Jalen (McDaniels’) defense in that stretch on Kyrie was huge for us, because we were covering one-on-one, we didn’t have to commit another guy to the ball. I thought that was a turning point for us.”

The Sixers will be back in action Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.