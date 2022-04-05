Pacers ‘Checked In’ with Sixers Before Locking Up Star Guard

The Indiana Pacers were one of several teams in the mix to acquire Ben Simmons before he went to Brooklyn. Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner had been mentioned as potential trade pieces at one point. That was before Indiana inked Brogdon to a massive contract extension on October 18.

The extension squashed any blockbuster deal sending Simmons to Indiana. However, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan reached out to the Sixers before the team finalized the Brogdon extension. According to Scott Agness (via Hoops Hype), they “checked in with Philly one last time and let them know he wasn’t going to be eligible to be traded if they extended him.” Sixers president Daryl Morey was never enamored with Brogdon and politely declined the offer.

Originally the 36th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, Brogdon has enjoyed a stellar career as a borderline All-Star. He is averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds in 36 games this season. The 29-year-old combo guard earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2017 after beating out Dario Saric and Joel Embiid. He was the first player drafted in the second round to win the award since 1965.

Perhaps the main reason why Morey didn’t want Brogdon is his injury history. It’s lengthy, including everything from a torn left quadriceps tendon to a plantar fascia tear in his right foot. The latter dates back to his college days. Those injuries (plus a current back issue) might put him on the trading block next offseason.

“He’s had an injury history dating all the way back to the University of Virginia,” Agness said, via Hoops Hype. “Long story short, I think they’ll absolutely gauge the market on Brogdon. I would not be surprised if he’s moved, and they can get value and open up cap space for them because he’s the highest-paid player on the team.”

Sixers, Pacers Injury Report

The Sixers travel to Indiana on April 5 to battle the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. Joel Embiid and James Harden aren’t listed on the early injury report which means they should play, per The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. He also noted that Paul Reed and Charlie Brown attended morning shoot-around. Charles Bassey, Jaden Springer, Myles Powell are all on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League.

Meanwhile, the Pacers listed three players as questionable: Malcolm Brogdon (back), T.J. McConnell (wrist), Goga Bidatze (foot). Indiana listed Chris Duarte (toe) and Myles Turner (foot) out, along with T.J. Warren (foot) and Ricky Rubio (knee).

Ben Simmons Ruled Out for Regular Season

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season and the play-in tournament, according to Nets head coach Steve Nash. The mildly surprising news had Sixers fans laughing out loud. The three-time All-Star who cried his way out of Philly might not suit up at all for Brooklyn this season.

The Nets traded for Simmons at the trade deadline on February 11, but he has been dealing with a sore back. The former Sixers point guard has also cited mental health issues for his absence. Simmons hasn’t seen game action since the 2020-21 playoffs.