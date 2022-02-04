Clippers Big Man Slams Sixers Amid New James Harden Rumor

The Los Angeles Clippers scored what were thought to be two big wins in 14 days. The Western Conference’s No. 8 seed beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-101, then they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-110. The victories were marked more impressive since Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook were all active.

But veteran big man Marcus Morris walked away unimpressed. He sees bigger things on the horizon for the Clippers and thinks both the Sixers and Lakers are average teams at best. Neither squad is anywhere near being “great,” according to Morris (via Ohm Youngmisuk).

“I mean s***, both of them teams is pretty average from what I have seen,” Morris said. “Like I don’t see them just being great teams.”

Harsh words from a guy averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in just 29 games this season. Morris did throw up 29 points against Davis and the Lakers, but Embiid held the Philly native (Prep Charter, via APEX Academy in Pennsauken, NJ) to just 12 points.

The remarks shouldn’t be shocking coming out of the mouth of one of the league’s biggest instigators. Morris is an elite trash talker, on and off the court. He’s had many run-ins with the 32-year-old journeyman, including throwdowns with three different Morris teams (Celtics, Clippers, Knicks).

Tuesday wasn't the first time Marcus Morris and Joel Embiid have had a run-in 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rX97mo79yP — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2020

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

James Harden Discussions Open: Report

The Sixers’ dogged pursuit of James Harden has been the worst kept secret in basketball. Team president Daryl Morey badly wants the 2018 MVP in a Philly uniform but appeared content to wait until the offseason to make his move. Not anymore.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Sixers and Nets will “engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden” ahead of the deadline on February 10. Harden is dealing with tightness in his left hamstring and sat out Friday’s game.

James Harden so far this season: 25.5 points

8.0 rebounds

10.2 assist

57.6 TS% Imagine paring this with Joel Embiid who's averaging: 29.1 points

10.8 rebounds

4.4 assist

60.7 TS% 👀 pic.twitter.com/54TwZZuLhx — 𝙋𝙖𝙪𝙡 👹 (@PauIadona) February 4, 2022

The next question is, would Morey be willing to give up for the 10-time All-Star? The Sixers have a talented nucleus of budding young stars that might tempt Brooklyn. Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry would all be up for discussion, per Charania. It’s a lot to surrender and there is no “urgency.”

“The expected openness to engage does not mean a deal will come to fruition — the Nets would surely want a significant haul from the 76ers,” wrote Charania. “But it has opened the door to the possibility of a major blockbuster deal to occur on deadline week, which means Morey and the 76ers are primed to have their shot at Harden in-season, a potential deal that once seemed only possible in the summertime.”

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal. Details on @TheAthletic: https://t.co/asdsGS0Sht — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

Maxey Should Be Untouchable in Deal

It’s interesting to see Maxey’s name come up in the newest Harden rumor. It’s not the first time, but Sixers fans were hoping all that talk was over following a report the second-year guard from Kentucky was untouchable. He should be. Maxey was just added to the Rising Stars for All-Star Weekend after a dazzling week.

Any trade that lands James Harden without trading Tyrese Maxey is a massive win. A core of Maxey-Harden-Harris-Embiid is a really good team. — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) February 4, 2022

He averaged 16.8 points per game in January while shooting 45.5% from three-point land. The 21-year-old is flourishing and his teammates love playing with him. Yes, Harden is a perennial MVP candidate. Everyone knows that. Still, Maxey has the “it factor” that can’t be taught — and Sixers fans adore him.

I would rather the Sixers miss out on a star in a Ben trade than include Tyrese Maxey in any deal. Get a younger, ascending player to ADD to this core, not detract one of the members that make the vibe around this team feel special right now. — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) February 1, 2022

“I mean, the kid is putting up All-Star numbers,” forward Georges Niang said of Maxey. “I mean, he’s one of the best sophomores, if not the best in the league right now. He’s doing a great job of controlling this team and doing everything we ask of him, and he’s been nothing but tremendous.”