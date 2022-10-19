Celtics Star Sounds Off on Joel Embiid: ‘I Could Have Cracked His Head’

The Philadelphia 76ers lost the 2022-23 season opener 126-117. It wasn’t the showing they wanted but all things considered, they can live with it. They showed enough promise to warrant the benefit of the doubt … for now.

The Sixers’ road loss to the Boston Celtics featured all the expected drama of a heated East rivalry: unnecessary fouls, shoving and fighting, and intense trash talk. Perhaps the most dramatic moment came with 11:41 showing in the third quarter after Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got tangled up underneath the glass. The score was 63-63.

Embiid rebounded the ball cleanly, but Smart continued to battle for it which led to Embiid inadvertently locking Smart in an arm-bar of sorts and knocking him down. Then, Smart viciously grabbed Embiid’s ankle which caused the Big Fella to timber. Naturally, a dust-up ensued and multiple players got involved. Things escalated.

Things are getting chippy 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWgni6s6Fg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 19, 2022

Jaylen Brown gripped up Embiid and pulled him from the floor. A surprised Embiid looked ready to pounce until James Harden rushed over to play the role of peacemaker. Brown walked away, pointing a violent and accusatory finger at Embiid on his way to the bench. Smart was assessed a personal foul and a technical foul. Things calmed down after that.

Smart: “Went for a rebound. Basketball play. Went for the steal. Basketball play. Referees blows his whistle, calls a foul. I stop play, my arms still stuck in there and he tries to break it. And then I’m the only one to get a tech.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 19, 2022

After the game, Smart was asked to comment on the altercation with Embiid. He maintained his innocence, adding that he showed maturity: “I could have cracked his head open but I didn’t.” The Celtics defensive stopper said he was going for a steal on the play and claimed Embiid tried to break his arm (via The Athletic’s Jay King). Brown would later fuel the flames: “We’re not taking no mess this year (via MassLive’s Brian Robb). The rematch is slated for February 8 in Boston.

“I could of cracked his head open, but I didn’t.” Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/Vavps1GLxS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 19, 2022

NBA Twitter Debates Embiid vs. Smart

Who was in the right on the play? It depends on whom you ask. Some saw nothing wrong with Embiid standing his ground and trying to protect the ball. He didn’t go out of his way to knock Smart down. His sheer size caused the fall, and it could have been a lot worse.

Yes it could have and lesson should be learned.Embiid did nothing wrong and If Smart wants to hang around big men stealing rebounds, he will pay a price! https://t.co/SqOU51OO6x — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) October 19, 2022

Others weren’t as quick to let Embiid off the hook. Some thought the All-Star center got an arm-bar in on Smart and should have been hit with a technical foul himself.

Celtics and 76ers exchange pleasantries and Marcus Smart gets a technical for pulling Embiid's leg but Embiid gets nothing for the arm bar on Smart. Do I have that right? — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) October 19, 2022

Jaylen Brown, an active participant in the fight, agreed with those in the arm-bar camp. The Celtics star had been complaining to the refs about Embiid’s rough play before the incident. They didn’t listen so he confronted the 7-footer.

“I thought Embiid was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Boston. “And just being a big guy, that’s what he do, but he was starting to throw his weight around a little bit, and I said something [to the refs] before that moment, but they kind of let it go, brushed it off so after that play, once I seen … it seemed like he was trying to hurt Smart in a sense. Instincts just took over.”

James Harden Scores 35 Points, Joel Embiid Dazzles

If there is one major takeaway from Tuesday night’s game, it was the return of MVP Harden. He scored 35 points for the Sixers, matching Jayson Tatum (35) and Jaylen Brown (35) for high man in the game. The Beard added 8 rebounds and 7 assists and went 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. He’s walking the walk after talking the talk.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid was back to doing MVP things despite facing double and triple teams. He finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds while displaying a better feel for passing the ball out of the paint. He also showed off his new handle a bit around the perimeter. Embiid is going to be extra dangerous this season. At both ends.

Like Ian Eagle called a block before Embiid blocked it!pic.twitter.com/bw4NBaExYm — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) October 18, 2022

Tyrese Maxey started ice cold in the opener, something not helped by Harden’s fast start. There weren’t as many on-the-ball opportunities for him. And his three-ball was off early. He turned it on in the second half. Maxey scored 21 points, with 2 assists and 2 steals. Tobias Harris rounded out the box score with 18 points.

It’s important to note that the Sixers shot 50% from the field and lost the game. That’s hard to do. The Celtics were lighting the nets on fire (56.1%), then attacked them in the open court. They had 24 fast-break points to 2 for Philly. Boston shot an unbelievable 56.1% from the field with 12 triples. They had a night. The Sixers will have nights, too.