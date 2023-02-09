Sixers ‘Came Close’ to Trading Guard to Western Conference Playoff Contender: Report

Matisse Thybulle is no longer a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. After the Sixers agreed to trade him in a three-way deal for Jalen McDaniels, per Chris Haynes, Thybulle is now on the Portland Trail Blazers. However, following the announcement of the deal, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Thybulle was almost traded somewhere else.

Pompey reported that Thybulle was almost traded to the Dallas Mavericks and explained why the two sides couldn’t agree to a deal.

“The Sixers came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks,” Pompey said. “One source said that deal was 95% completed. The only holdup was the Sixers’ insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle. So, after the Mavs finally balked, the Sixers turned their attention to finalizing a deal with Charlotte.”

The Mavericks had traded one of their better perimeter defenders, Dorian Finney-Smith, on February 6 when they acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Given Thybulle’s reputation as a perimeter defender, he could have potentially been Finney-Smith’s replacement on the roster. However, the Mavericks were not interested in giving up another first-round pick for Thybulle, who they could potentially chase in free agency this summer regardless.

Furkan Korkmaz Involved in Negotiations

Pompey also reported that Furkan Korkmaz was involved in trade talks, though they couldn’t find a trade for him.

“Furkan Korkmaz, whose name was also involved in negotiations, remained on the roster past the trade deadline. The Sixers guard had requested to be moved, according to sources. Sources said Daryl Morey, the team president of basketball operations, planned to package him in a deal.”

Korkmaz has not been featured in many Sixers games this season, playing only 25 of the Sixers’ 53 games thus far, and even when he has, he’s only played an average of 10.2 minutes a game. Korkmaz is also slated to make $5 million this season, which could have potentially been used to save the Sixers money.

Marc Stein reported on his Substack on January 14 that the Sixers were looking to trade him to save money.

“There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars,” Stein said.

By trading Thybulle, who’s slated to make $4.3 million this season, for McDaniels, who’s slated to make $1.9 million this season, the Sixers made the effort both to save salary as well as potentially get better. While previewing what the Sixers would do at the deadline, on February 7 John Hollinger of The Athletic noted that the Sixers were “a mere $1.17 million over the tax line.”

There Was ‘Belief’ Thybulle Would Be Traded

On February 8, Pompey said that there was a belief that Thybulle would be traded at the deadline.

“There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title,” Pompey wrote. “The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run.”

The Sixers did not acquire a backup center in exchange for Thybulle, but they could find one on the buyout market.