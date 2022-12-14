‘It’s Not a Surprise’: Forgotten Sixers Starter Steps Up vs. Kings

Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle was out on the floor jacking up shots roughly two hours prior to tip-off on Tuesday night. His first few jumpers bounced around the rim and clanged out. Then, the Sixers defensive stopper started getting into a rhythm from deep and at the foul line.

Thybulle carried that confidence over into the game where he scored 15 points during a 123-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings. He went 3-of-4 from the three-point line and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe in 22 minutes. It was the breakout performance everyone had been anxious to see, one made more impressive since he only found out he’d be in the starting five minutes before the opening whistle.

“You never really know what to expect so just the concept of staying ready kind of rings true in that moment,” Thybulle said. “Of just when it’s your time it’s your time. Depending on what group you’re in, you have to make some adjustments and just being ready to do that on the fly.”

Matisse Thybulle always out here early putting in the work, 2 hours before tip. He drained 4 straight triples before swishing these foul shots. #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/FL4M8CeL5d — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 13, 2022

The Sixers were down Danuel House Jr. (foot) and De’Anthony Melton (back) as they recover from minor injuries. Thybulle seized his opportunity and made the shots that Joel Embiid knew he was capable of making. Remember, this was only his third start of the season after making 50 starts a year ago. No rust.

“I mean, it’s not a surprise,” Embiid said of Thybulle. “Every time he starts, we have a pretty good team, and we always do pretty well. We use what he has, you know whether it’s defensively, setting screens and spacing, I think we build a chemistry where he just knows where to position himself when I’m doubled. And it’s been great and he’s making shots, so that’s even better.”

Best part of tonight's game… Thybulle played well.

pic.twitter.com/U0kZWQVz5h — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) December 14, 2022

When asked if he would have the confidence last season to keep letting it fly, Thybulle said “maybe.” Quickly, he credited his teammates’ faith in him.

“I think it helps when your teammates believe in you to make shots,” Thybulle said. “Like, when it feels like they are looking for you and setting you up, it makes making the shot that much easier. Catching and flowing, catching it with confidence and the rest kind of takes care of itself.”

Doc Rivers Loves Seeing Thybulle in Transition

Thybulle missed his first shot attempt against Sacramento. He failed to finish a lob inside from Embiid in opening minutes of the first quarter. Maybe he was pressing after picking up back-to-back fouls just 27 seconds into the game.

“Two stupid fouls early, it was a bit of a wake-up call to just lock in a little bit more,” Thybulle said. “When everybody else is playing well you don’t ever want to be the guy to bring the group down.”

Matisse Thybulle on his chemistry with James Harden: He describes his job as helping us just get easy baskets. However we can use him to put stress on the defense, it really creates a lot of easy opportunities for, I guess, role players surrounding him." #Sixers #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 14, 2022

He regrouped in the second quarter and went on a six-point scoring spree, including a layup in transition. Head coach Doc Rivers had nothing but positive things to say about Thybulle in his post-game press conference, emphasizing that he’d like to see the fleet-footed wing attack more in transition. He’s a guy that should be getting four layups per game. Especially when he’s on the floor next to James Harden.

“I just like how he played,” Rivers said. “Shoot the ball when it’s an obvious shot. Drive the ball, I still think … I think he had two of them, I think he can have four layups a game, just by outrunning people. Even the one he had, the one in the first half, he should have ran like five seconds ago. Because they’re loading off of him in transition and so he has a chance to make a living running to the basket and with James’ passing ability he’ll get them.”

P.J. Tucker Finally Lets It Fly from the Corner

Veteran forward P.J. Tucker hasn’t been letting them fly from the corner in recent weeks. He has gone long stretches without attempting a single three-pointer this season, highlighted by a brutal November where he went 5-for-17. Tucker – a guy who shot 41.5% from deep last year in Miami – had a quicker trigger on Tuesday and went 2-of-3 for 6 points from deep.

“He’s been passing up too many shots and I get pissed off and I tell him I want him to shoot a lot,” Embiid said. “I don’t care if he’s open or not, just let it fly. I believe he’s that good of a shooter especially in the corner, so he just needs to keep believing in himself because we all believe in him. He just helps us as a team. When you got guys like him, like Matisse [Thybulle], guys coming off the bench, Shake [Milton] … when they’re coming in and making shots it just opens up everything.”