Sixers Urged to Replace Fan-Favorite Starter for Playoff Push

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking like a true championship contender after acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

While the latest matchup against Harden’s former team didn’t go according to plan, it’s clear the Sixers have true championship aspirations.

Harden and Joel Embiid, while not quite the next Shaq and Kobe, are one of the best duos in all of the NBA. Embiid has encouraged his teammates to take advantage of the open looks created by him and Harden. He believes that would allow the team to take the next step, and one of the players he called out specifically is defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle.

Thybulle is well-known for his defense, and he has become a fan-favorite over his three seasons in Philadelphia. Despite that, there are some fans out there who believe he should be benched in favor of somebody else.

Reddit user DownFromHere argues he’s a negative asset for the lineup, and they came prepared with stats to back it up.

Thybulle Needs Replacing?

For starters, DownFromHere pulls up Thybulle’s plus/minus stat and the numbers show he’s the worst among the starters, not including Harden since he’s only been here for a few games.

Joel Embiid: +214

Tyrese Maxey: +100

Danny Green: +100

Seth Curry: + 149

Tobias Harris: +21

Mattise Thybulle: -23

Having a plus/minus of 23 isn’t the end of the world, but it does show the team is outscoring the Sixers when he’s on the floor, albeit just by a little bit. This stat can easily be skewed, but there are other factors that could prove to be in favor of a benching.

Sixers reporter Derek Bodner notes Thybulle has scored 41 points while playing alongside Harden, but is completely scoreless when not in the lineup with him. On top of that, he’s only take three shots without Harden on the court.

One crazy stat I came across while researching this: * Thybulle has scored 41 points in 101 minutes playing alongside of James Harden

* By contrast, he is scoreless in 42 minutes of play since the trade without Harden on the floor. He has attempted just 3 shots in that time. https://t.co/US10Gl1K0C — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) March 10, 2022

It’s no secret that Thybulle isn’t the scorer somebody like Seth Curry was, but that’s not what the team relies on him for. He’s the only weak scoring link in the starting lineup, and if he was replaced, the team would miss out on one of their strongest defenders hounding the other team’s best player.

Thybulle’s value comes in his ability to pick up the high-scorers the Sixers go against, but his own scoring is a glaring weakness. With that said, who could step up and replace him?

Who Would Take His Spot?

The main reason a change to the starting lineup might not come is there’s no clear option to take over Thybulle’s spot.

Danny Green could become a starter, but he’s a streaky shooter in his own right and he’s nowhere near Thybulle as a defender at this stage in his career.

For the time being, it seems like the Sixers will keep the Thybulle experiment going, especially since it’s been working out for them in the standings despite what stats might show. A change could come in time for the playoffs, but there’s nothing to really indicate that happening at the moment.

