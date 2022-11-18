Bucks Coach Reveals Secret to Stopping Sixers Star Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid looks to be back in MVP form. He’s scored 101 points over his last two games, including that dominating 59-point performance against Utah. Embiid has been up to his old tricks drawing fouls, too. The Big Fella has gone 63-of-75 from the free-throw line since October 29.

Embiid looks downright unstoppable, a hard reality not lost on opposing coaches as they scout him. Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about Embiid’s recent stretch of pure dominance about 90 minutes prior to tip-off on Friday night. He sees a player determined to put his fingerprint on the game, offensively and defensively. Budenholzer was hopeful he and his coaching staff had put together the proper plan to contain him, particularly from the charity stripe.

“I think, fortunately, or hopefully, you have some chance that we try and keep teams in general off the free throw line, their best players off the free throw line,” Budenholzer told reporters. “It’s much easier said than done. It takes great discipline, it takes great effort, a lot of individual pride, a lot of individual attention to detail. But 40 free throws in two games, and I think something like 16.5 over the last five [games], you know … hopefully we can do better there.”

Embiid has shown out versus Milwaukee over the years, too. Prior to Friday, he was averaging 27.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game while going 87-of-114 from the free-throw line in 13 career contests.

“Some of the shots he makes, you just kind of tip your cap to him,” Budenholzer said. “He’s a special player, but tonight we’re looking forward to the challenge of making him work for everything and that includes keeping him off the free throw line.”

Embiid Making Major Impact Defensively

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has been praising Embiid’s impact on the defensive end for the better part of two weeks. It hasn’t gone unnoticed around the league. Budenholzer immediately brought up Embiid’s blocked shots – he had 7 rejections versus the Jazz – and thinks his energy has rubbed off on the whole team.

Embiid’s stellar defensive play, combined with Matisse Thybulle and P.J. Tucker, has fueled Philly’s two-game winning streak.

“You got Thybulle and P.J. Tucker, and the way Embiid has played defensively, I don’t think people are talking about that enough here recently,” Budenholzer said. “I think their defense stands out to me. When your best player is committed to getting stops and making that end of the court a priority, it changes everything for your whole team.”

Tobias Harris Out, Left Hip Soreness

Tobias Harris was listed questionable to play heading into Friday night’s game. The starting forward wasn’t on the court with his teammates during warm-ups which fueled speculation that he may be out against Milwaukee. Harris is dealing with left hip soreness and barely took part in team shootaround earlier in the day. His status was very much up in the air, according to Rivers.

UPDATE: Harris has officially been ruled out against Milwaukee. Danuel House Jr. replaced him in the starting five. De’Anthony Melton started in place of James Harden, not Matisse Thybulle.

Harris’ absence was doubly interesting since his name has popped up in new trade rumors. The deadline for players who signed contracts to be dealt is set for December 15.