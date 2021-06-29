Sixers Big Man Appears Headed for Free Agency

Free agency doesn’t begin until Aug. 6 in the NBA but players are already getting a sense of where they stand. For Mike Scott, it looks like his Philadelphia 76ers’ career might be over. The 6-foot-8 big man posted what appeared to be a series of goodbye photos on his Instagram account.

He shared 66 images ranging in scope from his introductory press conference to hanging with 76ers Sixth Man to an epic tailgate fight at a Philadelphia Eagles game. The famed “Mike Scott Hive” was a thing in 2020 and the former second-round pick will be missed if this is indeed the end.

“But ever since I got here, the fans have always been behind me, good or bad,” Scott told Philly Voice at an appreciation party in 2020. “And you see tonight, people come out and show appreciation. And it just shows that Philly — you know, they get a bad rap sometimes as a fan base, but from my personal view, they’ve always been good to me.”

Scott came over to Philly in 2019 along with Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović in exchange for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet and future draft picks. He started 12 games in 2021 mainly at center for an injured Joel Embiid.

Ahem *taps mic* MIKE SCOTT HIVE 🐝 https://t.co/YnOS7ehSxM — Mike Scott Hive #BLM (@mikescott_hive) March 11, 2020

Scott has spent three seasons in a Sixers uniform and averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. The 32-year-old shot 40.1% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range in 146 games. He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers.

Furkan Korkmaz Looking to Return

Another player set to hit free agency is fourth-year guard Furkan Korkmaz. The Turkish standout was a fill-in starter in the playoffs after Danny Green got hurt and averaged 7.3 points per game in the Eastern Conference semifinals. His biggest issue has always been defense, but that area slowly improved under Doc Rivers and Korkmaz expressed a desire to keep growing in Philly next year.

“I’ve been here for four years. I call Philly a home. I love the city. I love the organization,” Korkmaz told reporters after Game 7. “I would like to come back here, but free agency works differently.”

Here’s the value of Furkan Korkmaz in the prior season — yet another example of how valued shooting is in the NBA. He’s due for a huge pay raise in his unrestricted free agency. pic.twitter.com/7idrpu8btB — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) June 29, 2021

Korkmaz earned roughly $1.7 million in base salary last year and could garner a solid pay-day in free agency. Shooters are always hot commodities and he owns a 37.7% career average from three-point range.

Decision on Danny Green Looming

Danny Green is arguably the biggest name to monitor on the Sixers’ roster. The three-time champion brought an unmatched level of leadership as an extension of the coaching staff on the court. The 34-year-old wing player averaged 9.5 points in 28.0 minutes per game this past season while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

He started 69 of the team’s 72 games but missed the final four playoff games versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green strained his calf and remained on the bench for moral support. Rivers told the North Carolina product that he expects him back next year.

“A bunch of love for this city and this organization,” Green said after Game 7. “I talked to Doc and my first initial reaction was a helluva year, I appreciate everything you’ve done for me. He goes, ‘You’ll be back. You ain’t going no (expletive) where.’ So that’s a good sign that they want me back.”