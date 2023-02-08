Multiple Sixers Rotation Players Break Silence on Swirling Trade Rumors

With the NBA Trade Deadline merely hours away, Philadelphia 76ers rotation players Matisse Thybulle and Montrezl Harrell gave their candid thoughts on being potentially involved in trade rumors to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Thybulle vocalized his acceptance of trade rumors and that he can’t influence whatever happens.

“I’ve just accepted it,” Thybulle told Pompey. “It is what it is. I have no control, so it’s just whatever will happen it will be.”

Thybulle then explained that caring about it in the past stressed him out, which is why he chooses not to let it bother him.

“I hurt myself in the past by having a desired outcome,” Thybulle said, “And then the stress of that. So this year, there is no desired outcome.

“It is to just be fully present for whatever is there, whenever it happens.”

Harell on the other hand stressed that trade rumors are not on his mind at all, focusing on doing his job and taking a break in a couple of weeks.

”I don’t pay any attention to that,” Harrell told Pompey. “When my name is called, I just try to go in and play with the right energy, right mindset and do what I’m asked as a player and as a professional.

“Honestly, I’m just kind of ready to get to the All-Star break, so I can kind of reset [and] be around my loved ones, my family, just be able to take it one day at a time.”

Harrell Gives Thoughts on Possible Trade

Though Harrell is not focused on trade rumors, he told Pompey what his mindset will be whether he gets traded or not.

”I have my phone on me for if my agent calls me and lets me know what the next destination’s going to be,” Harrell told Pompey. “If I don’t get called, then, hey, I made it past another deadline and I’m still continuing to keep pushing forward in another season — hopefully a healthy and prosperous one. That’s how I look at the situation.”

Harrell was traded at last year’s deadline when the Washington Wizards traded him to the Charlotte Hornets. The Sixers are Harrell’s sixth team in his eighth NBA season, having had played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Wizards, and Hornets beforehand.

Thybulle Could Be Traded at Deadline

Pompey also reported that there is a belief that Thybulle will be traded at the deadline.

“There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title,” Pompey said. “The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run.”

Pompey added that despite his value dropping, he is the best expendable player the Sixers have.

“While his value has dropped recently, Thybulle remains the best asset with which the Sixers are willing to part ways,” Pompey wrote. “And based on his role, there’s no guarantee he’ll get postseason minutes for the Sixers.”