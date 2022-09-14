New Sixers Center Sends Strong Message to Fans

For the past few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have had one goal – to help Joel Embiid make a run for an NBA Championship. Embiid is an MVP-level talent, and surrounding him with the right talent should lead to deep playoff run after deep playoff run.

However, despite pairing him with multiple All-Stars, the Sixers have yet to reach the Eastern Conference Finals under Embiid’s leadership. Heading into next season, the goal is the same, and Philadelphia has had a fairly successful offseason.

They brought in PJ Tucker to play alongside Embiid and Tobias Harris, and James Harden even signed at a discount to help the team build. Most recently, the Sixers signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract. After officially signing, Harrell had a strong message for Sixers fans.

“What up Sixers fans, Montrezl Harrell here. You know, first day actually being in the facility, can’t wait to get things going, can’t wait to get the season going. It’s going to be a fun year, and can’t wait for you guys to be a part of it,” Harrell said in a video tweeted from the official Sixers account.

Philadelphia finally has a solid backup center, and Harrell should be able to play the role perfectly for the Sixers.

Harrell’s Offense Will Be Huge Factor

Throughout the course of his career, Harrell has always been an offensive-minded player. While his defense has never been amazing, he’s made up for that by being a great rim-runner and a bruiser in the post.

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic noted this in an article he wrote about the potential impact Harrell could have in Philadelphia.

“Throughout his career, Harrell has been an excellent offensive player,” Hofmann wrote. “Per StatMuse, he only ranks behind Jordan Clarkson with 5,000 points off the bench since 2017-18 (former teammate Lou Williams is the only other player in the same neighborhood). That production is due to Harrell’s strength and touch around the rim.”

Hofmann also mentioned Harrell’s connection to Harden.

Harrell-Harden Connection Could Be Great

While the big man may be a new player in Philadelphia, he’s very familiar with multiple people on the team. Among them is Harden, who Harrell played with in the first two years of his career. Hofmann said that the two could rekindle their spark with the Sixers.

“According to PBP Stats, Harden dished out 76 assists to Harrell in 2016-17, the final year they were teammates,” said Hofmann. “They will get a chance to rekindle their partnership six years later in Philly after the Sixers and Harrell agreed to a two-year deal for the veteran’s minimum on Tuesday.”

He’s not the only person Harrell knows in the organization, though.

“Harrell will find plenty of familiar faces in Philly,” Hofmann explained. “President of basketball operations Daryl Morey was the executive who drafted Harrell in Houston. And when Chris Paul decided he wanted to join the Rockets in 2017, Harrell was one of the many players Morey shipped to Los Angeles to make the salaries match. Waiting for Harrell in Los Angeles, where he would turn into one of the league’s most productive reserves, was coach Doc Rivers. Tobias Harris also would become Harrell’s teammate a few months later.”

As mentioned, the Sixers will have championship aspirations once again this year, so hopefully, Harrell can them on their quest.