New Sixers Big Man Calls Out Tobias Harris After Signing

So far this summer, the Philadelphia 76ers have done a great job of rebuilding their team around Joel Embiid and James Harden. They’ve made some important signings thanks to Harden’s willingness to sign at a discount on his new deal.

First and foremost, the team was able to steal PJ Tucker away from the Miami Heat, the team that beat them in the playoffs this past year. They signed him to a three-year, $33 million contract. And more recently, they found a big man to play behind Embiid.

Philadelphia signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract, filling the void they had at the backup center position. A few days after the move, Harrell took to Twitter and called out Sixers forward Tobias Harris.

“Aye @tobias31 what’s your ole buddy,” Harrell tweeted.

Now, based on Harris’ response to the Tweet, it seems as though Harrell was simply saying what’s up to the Sixers forward. Harris responded with a kind message.

“My dog!!!!! 🦍🦍🦍,” Harris tweeted in response.

The two players were teammates in the past, having spent two half-seasons together when Harris was with the LA Clippers from 2018 to 2019. Now, they will reunite in Philadelphia under the same head coach, Doc Rivers.

An article released by Rich Hofmann of The Athletic after Harrell signed detailed the impact he could potentially have in Philadelphia.

How Harrell Helps Sixers

Last year, the backup center position was a weak point for the Sixers. They traded Andre Drummond in the Harden deal, DeAndre Jordan wasn’t working out, and Paul Reed wasn’t quite right, either.

Hofmann believes that Harrell’s offense will help him make a big-time impact in Philadelphia.

“Throughout his career, Harrell has been an excellent offensive player,” he wrote on September 7. “Per StatMuse, he only ranks behind Jordan Clarkson with 5,000 points off the bench since 2017-18 (former teammate Lou Williams is the only other player in the same neighborhood). That production is due to Harrell’s strength and touch around the rim.”

Last season, Harrell spent time with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 71 total games. He averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 64.5% shooting from the field.

Plus, Hofmann noted that Harris and Rivers aren’t the only connections Harrell has to the Sixers.

Harrell’s Past Pairing With Harden

While Harrell’s time with the Clippers stands out more, he actually began his career with the Rockets, where he played with Harden for two seasons. He wasn’t much of a factor in his rookie season but averaged just over nine points in his second year in the league.

Now, Harden will have the chance to lob him passes once again.

“According to PBP Stats, Harden dished out 76 assists to Harrell in 2016-17, the final year they were teammates,” Hofmann wrote. “They will get a chance to rekindle their partnership six years later in Philly after the Sixers and Harrell agreed to a two-year deal for the veteran’s minimum on Tuesday.”

Obviously, the Harden-Embiid connection will be the marquee attraction in Philadelphia next season, but having Harrell act as a rim-roller and big-bodied bruiser off the bench gives Harden yet another weapon, and familiar face, to work with.