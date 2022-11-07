Suns Coach Monty Williams Sounds Off on ‘Pretty Boy’ Doc Rivers

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has been through a lot of drama this year, between an investigation into the owner and tensions with star players. So, excuse him for cracking a few jokes about 90 minutes prior to Monday night’s tipoff against the Philadelphia 76ers.

His friendship with Doc Rivers turned into a pilot episode for the next great sitcom. And Williams wanted to make sure everyone got the quotes out there for the masses.

“We got a few differences. He likes to golf. I like to fish. He’s a pretty boy, quote that,” Williams told reporters. “Twitter it, tweet it, whatever platform you’re on. He’s a country club guy. I like to put hooks in worms.”

Monty Williams on Doc Rivers: “He’s a pretty boy.” Then he said “quote that” before adding: “He’s country club, I like putting hooks in worms.” #Sixers #HereTheyCome #Suns (it was in jest, they are really good friends). — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 7, 2022

Williams’ comments were in jest, of course. He and Rivers are really good friends, stemming from a three-decade bond that started when the two were teammates on the New York Knicks during the 1994-95 season. Williams, a one-time Sixers assistant, calls Rivers his “big brother” and their friendship extends outside the painted lines.

“Doc’s always been just somebody who I can bounce stuff off,” Williams said. “I know he’s going to tell me if I’m going down the wrong rabbit trail or following instincts. Doc’s always been there for me when things were going on, on or off the court. You know, I’ve had a huge advantage in that regard.”

Monty Williams on Doc Rivers reaching 1,000 wins. "Moses, Nehemiah, Jeremiah, all the prophets and Doc. If those guys coached as long as Doc did, they'd have 1,000 wins too." Had to do it. "He talks about how country I am. Any time I can get a dig on Doc, I'll take it." #Suns pic.twitter.com/DV57o1NaHo — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 7, 2021

Yes, the feeling is mutual from Rivers. He is quick to answer the phone whenever Williams calls which is frequently. The two had a few heart-to-hearts in recent months as Williams navigated a tough situation in Phoenix. Controversial Suns owner Robert Sarver has put the franchise up for sale. Rivers went through a similarly sticky situation in 2014 with the Donald Sterling mess.

“He has just always been a grown up,” Rivers said. “He really has and we talk – he’s just a really smart human being and a quality human being – but we talk all the time, like I call him when something is going on with the team or in life. And he calls me when something is going on with his team or in life. It’s amazing, we probably have more life discussions than basketball discussions. He’s the best.”

Rivers Says Devin Booker Will ‘Destroy You’

It’s no secret that Devin Booker is one of the best players in the NBA. He’s a cold-blooded assassin who came into Monday night’s game ranked No. 10 in the NBA in scoring at 27 points per game. He is also an elite trash-talker (ask Joel Embiid), a quality not lost on Rivers. He likes Booker’s spunk.

“He has the ability to make shots, tough shots,” Rivers said. “I also like his makeup, you know he gets a lot of flak sometimes for talking stuff, but I don’t think he does it for any other reason than when the game starts he’s mean and he means it. He’s not a trash talker for show, he just talks because he wants to destroy you.”

Joel Embiid was asked to name his starting 5 of trash talkers in the league, and mentioned Devin Booker up there with Draymond, and KD, but also that he loves it, because he’s one of the guys who actually backs up his trash talk: pic.twitter.com/wthN12OG0d — pain (@CHREEZUSCHRIST) March 31, 2022

Tyrese Maxey High on Suns Scouting Report

It’s hard to believe that Tyrese Maxey fell to 21st overall in the 2020 NBA draft. Blame COVID-19 and the lack of a real college season for his stock to plummet. That, or just an overall lack of awareness from every front-office executive not named Daryl Morey.

Whatever the reason, Maxey has impressed Williams enough to lead his scouting report.

“He’s just really good and he’s fast,” Williams said. “It’s hard to believe that guy got picked that late. He just seems to play with a great deal of joy. I’ve talked to Doc about him, He just loves him. He was a big part of our talk this morning.

“He’s playing at an All-Star level with the way he’s shooting the ball. He hit 9 threes against Toronto. His speed to get to the basket. He can finish well. And just being able to knock down deep shots off the dribble, it’s a huge plus for this team.”