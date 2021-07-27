Sixers Shopping No. 28 Pick: Possible Trade Targets

That trade smoke is quickly turning into flames after two separate reports suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers intend to move the No. 28 pick. With the NBA draft less than two days away, it’s time to start bracing for the real possibility of an impact veteran coming to Philly.

The latest information comes from Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times who cited sources saying the Sixers are “more likely” to trade their first-round pick away than they were a few weeks ago. It was previously reported that Daryl Morey was working the phones hard and trying to add either extra draft capital or a veteran bench player. Remember, this year’s draft is a deep one and the Sixers did hit on Tyrese Maxey at No. 21 last year.

“I feel like we pulled that off this year,” Morey said of the Maxey pick. “That’s super rare for anyone that’s [picked] in the 20s. But I believe in our scouting staff. I believe in our coaches’ ability to develop these players and put them in good roles.”

#NBA source: #Sixers are more likely to trade the No. 28 pick in Thursday night's draft than they were a few weeks ago. They apparently have been getting some solid offers for their late first-round selection. #NBADraft — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) July 27, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Potential Sixers Trades on Draft Night

If the Sixers are looking to trade out of the first round, then what kind of player could they net in return? It’s not going to be Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard unless the No. 28 pick is packaged with Ben Simmons and rising young players like Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey. And probably one more future pick. However, the Sixers could swap it for a veteran looking for a change of scenery.

George Hill + the 28th pick would work to match salary in a deal for Larry Nance Jr and/or Cedi Osman. Hill’s salary matches with Nance’s and Osman’s salary could be absorbed within the #Sixers TPE. This trade would allow the Cavs to shed roughly $18 million in salary. — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 27, 2021

Goran Dragic: The 35-year-old point guard was a fiery sparkplug off the bench in 2021 for the Miami Heat. He can penetrate and create for others while possessing a knack for knocking down timely triples. He’s basically everything the Sixers hope Maxey can be. Miami has a club option on Dragic — one valued at $19.4 million — and no first-round picks this year. It could be a perfect match.

Terrence Ross: Ross was the first guy off the bench for the Orlando Magic last season and set career-highs in points (15.6) and assists (2.6) per game. He had been loosely linked to the Sixers at the trade deadline due to a favorable contract. The 6-foot-6 wing player is due only $24 million over the next two seasons. The Magic want to get younger after trading away All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

Terrence Ross put away the Sixers with a CLUTCH triple 😳 pic.twitter.com/JA22ZR9Rux — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 15, 2018

Kevin Love: The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t hiding the fact that Love is available this offseason. However, they have been trying to package him with Collin Sexton for Ben Simmons. What if the Sixers simply swapped the 28th pick for Love? Keep Simmons, forget Sexton. Philly would have to throw something else in to sweeten the pot — maybe Tyrese Maxey and/or Paul Reed — and then ask the Cavs to eat some of Love’s terrible $60 million contract.

Ryan Arcidiacono: Bring the Villanova product home. Like Dragic, the Chicago Bulls have a club option on the 6-foot-3 shooting guard and may want to trade him. Arcidiacono endured a forgettable 2021 campaign where he battled COVID-19 and saw action in only 44 games. He averaged 3.1 points per game. But shooters (37.3% from deep) don’t forget how to shoot. Package Arcidiacono with Bulls backup big man Daniel Theis and you solve two problems with one trade.

Marvin Bagley Jr.: Another guy being mentioned in deals for Simmons, but the Sacramento Kings don’t want to move De’Aaron Fox in that package. The 6-foot-11, 235-pounder is a physical specimen in the paint, although his defense has come under scrutiny. He doesn’t use his athleticism enough. But the No. 2 overall pick from the 2018 draft is only 22 years old and averaged 14.5 points per game for his career. Is he worth a late-round pick in the first round? Probably.