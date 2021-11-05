‘Abhorrent’: Many NBA Media Support Ben Simmons as Sixers Resume Fines

In what appears to be an increasingly frustrating game of NBA chess in which no one really wins—a stalemate, so far—the Sixers have made another move against star guard Ben Simmons, who has made it clear he wants to be traded from the team and has thus far refused to suit up for a game. Philadelphia has resumed fining Simmons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, beginning with docking him $360,000 for missing Thursday’s game against the Pistons.

ESPN Sources: The 76ers fined Ben Simmons his $360K game salary for missing Thursday’s game and plan to resume fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations. Story: https://t.co/U4RyCJwKp5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2021

What’s been noteworthy lately, though, is that a large swath of the NBA media appears to be flocking toward a defense of Simmons, something many Philly fans might find strange. For the Sixers, Simmons is pretty clearly a coddled star who had his feelings hurt when he was called out after a disastrous playoff performance last year.

But for some in the national media, he has become a hero for mental-health awareness.

Making the Sixers Into the Bad Guy

Examples? We’ve got them.

Liberty Ballers writer Jackson Frank was especially harsh, tweeting, “This is pretty abhorrent. He’s receiving help through the NBPA and has a right to privacy about his mental health.”

This is pretty abhorrent. He's receiving help through the NBPA and has a right to privacy about his mental health. https://t.co/VNwFkUobLW — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 5, 2021

Longtime reporter Josh Eberly, who writes for HOOP, Sporting News and other outlets, noted, “People will say I’m team Ben, or whatever. But Ben Simmons rightfully does not believe that franchise has his best interests at heart. So why would he go confide in his personal mental struggles to them, when it’s clear both sides are angling for separation?”

People will say I’m team Ben, or whatever. But Ben Simmons rightfully does not believe that franchise has his best interests at heart. So why would he go confide in his personal mental struggles to them, when it’s clear both sides are angling for separation? — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) November 5, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers writer Danny Marang, referencing Captain Bligh of Mutiny on the Bounty fame, wrote, ““The beatings will continue until morale improves!” – love, Management”

“The beatings will continue until morale improves!” – love, Management https://t.co/8PhwzKqZOg — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) November 5, 2021

Simmons, remember, originally was a holdout to start training camp, as he and his agent made clear to the team that he wanted to be traded after he received criticism following a disastrous playoff performance in the Sixers’ semifinal loss to the Hawks. When the Sixers began withholding Simmons’ paycheck, though, he caved and reported to the team.

Since then, Simmons has gotten into shape, but has continued to refuse to suit up. He has, according to multiple reports, claimed that he is not mentally ready to rejoin the team and that he is getting mental health help from NBPA doctors.

The Sixers, though, want Simmons to at least check in with team doctors so they can get some sort of update on his progress. Simmons has refused to do so.

Sixers’ Trade Prospects on Simmons Remain Dim

All of this means that the Sixers remain in a bind with Simmons, who still wants to be traded from the team. But if the Sixers attempt to trade Simmons now, as a guy who clearly wants out and one who has entirely burnt the bridge between himself and the organization, they will surely be lowballed. Philly would be willing to deal Simmons if Morey could get what he sees as fair value.

But who is going to give him fair value for a player who is among the most disgruntled in modern NBA memory? Indeed, even the teams trying to lowball the Sixers seem to have moved on. Darren Wolfson, of KTSP in Minneapolis, reported on his podcast that the Wolves—believed to be among the most ardent pursuers of Simmons—have not shown much interest in Simmons lately, having not spoken to the Sixers in weeks.

Thus, we have a stalemate. Simmons won’t see the Sixers’ doctors and won’t play. But, if he sticks to that line, the Sixers won’t pay.