P.J. Tucker’s Fate With Sixers Revealed: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially made their first move of free agency. After weeks of rumored interest, P.J. Tucker is one his way to Philly to reunite with James Harden and Daryl Morey.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the veteran forward has agreed to a three-year $33.2 million contract that is fully guaranteed. Tucker last played for the Miami Heat, where he posted averages of 7.6 PPG and 5.5 RPG while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Wing depth is a top priority for the Sixers, and the addition of Tucker will greatly help in that department. Despite being 37 years old, the veteran forward has proven to still be a tough, hard-nosed defender.

Along with defense and outside shooting, Tucker also bring playoff and championship experience to the Sixers. With Danny Green no longer on the roster, adding another respectable vet was crucial for a team looking to fulfill its championship aspirations.