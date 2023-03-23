Controversial Ex-Teammate Makes Bold Claim on Sixers’ Star James Harden

One of James Harden‘s patented moves since becoming one of the greater scorers of his ers is his stepback three-pointer. That’s not just because the Philadelphia 76ers star was a threat as a three-point shooter, but because he could draw fouls while shooting them too.

However, according to former teammate Patrick Beverley, who played with Harden on the Houston Rockets from 2014 to 2017, Harden did not learn that move on his own. On “The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone,” Beverley said that Harden got the idea from Beverley when he was shooting stepback threes during practice.

“There was a time when he wasn’t even doing step-backs. We was playing… one-on-ones and s****, my first two years in the NBA, and every move I did, I finished with a step-back,” Beverley said, to which Harden would ask him, “Aye, P. Why you the f*** you always stepping back?”

When Beverley talked to Harden about it a year ago, Beverley revealed an exchange he had with his former teammate as Beverley asked him, “Remember when you told me why I keep stepping back?” to which Harden responded, “Yeah, you were onto something.”

Did Pat Bev start the step back revolution?

Whether Beverley was behind one of Harden’s signature moves, there’s no denying how good Harden became at perfecting it on the court.

Bruce Brown Admits He Misses Playing With James Harden

In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown admitted that he misses playing next to Harden back when the two of them were playing on the Brooklyn Nets together.

“I miss playing with that guy, and he was my guy, up and down, when I was there or anywhere else. So I think he’s doing great,” Brown said.

Brown also praised Harden for his adjustment as the player who no longer had to handle the majority of the scoring load with his current team, the Sixers, as he did during his days with the Rockets.

“He’s still the facilitator trying to get people open. Even James now, he doesn’t have to go out there and score 60. Like I’m sure he could, but, I mean, he’s just developing his game into an ‘older James.’”

Though Harden’s scoring numbers have dipped in his first full season with the Sixers, going from 36.1 points to 21.1 points a game, Harden’s assist numbers are as good as they’ve ever been, averaging a league-leading 10.8 assists a game.

Austin Reaves Admits He Models Game After James Harden

After Austin Reaves put up one of his better performances for the Los Angeles Lakers on March 19, putting up 36 points and six rebounds while shooting nine-for-14 from the field, Reaves admitted that Harden is among the players he models his game after.

“You can watch people in the past like James Harden and Trae Young, the way they come off ball screens and people are trying to fight over because they’re such good playmakers, floaters, shooters, if you go in early, they got it. You can pick spots here and there to use their speed and energy to get back in front and try to draw a foul like that. I watch James Harden and Trae to master that.” Reaves told reporters, per Kyle Goon.

Austin Reaves shot 18 attempts from the free throw line tonight, more than the Magic as a team. He cites James Harden and Trae Young as influences, and he's tried to incorporate some of why they do into his game:

Reaves is averaging 12 points, three rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38% from three.