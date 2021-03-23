Accolades Continue to Mount for Sixers Rookie

Although Philadelphia 76ers rookie Paul Reed spent a significant portion of the season’s first half in the G League bubble, one would be hard-pressed to label the first-year pro’s tenure to date anything but a big-time success.

Reed maximized the time he spent with Philly’s affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, showcasing his talents to tremendous effect. In 15 regular-season games with the team, he averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals per contest. He also logged an eye-popping 59-44-79 shooting line.

As a result — and to the surprise of no one that was watching — Reed captured G League MVP and Rookie of the Year honors on Monday.

However, the former DePaul standout and second-round pick didn’t stop there. One day later, Reed received another batch of commendations stemming from his developmental-league mastery.

Per an announcement from the Blue Coats, Reed was also named to the 2021 All-NBA G League First Team, All-Rookie Team and All-Defensive Team.

Reed on His G League Hardware

Ahead of the Sixers’ Tuesday night bout with the Golden State Warriors, Reed was nonchalant in his comments about the latest round of G League honors. Clearly, he has been more concerned with fine-tuning his burgeoning game than adding to his trophy case.

“Playing in the G League it really helped me boost my confidence and get better. The award, that just comes from the hard work I put in, and you know, it just shows you what hard work gets you,” he said during his media availability.

“For me, I just want to focus on my game and continue to get better every day continue to improve so I can hopefully win another one of those awards.”

That reaction stands in stark contrast to that of his teammates, who have apparently been hyping the 21-year-old up. However, Reed is not allowing their enthusiasm to go to his head.

“It feels great. They have been celebrating. They have been embracing it. That’s why I got to stay grounded, I got to be like humble.”

Daryl Morey hasn’t been shy in offering his own praise, either. The Sixers president of basketball operations shouted-out Reed’s G League exploits via Twitter on a number of occasions. For Reed, Morey’s comments serve as an endorsement of the things he brings to the table as a young player.

“It feels good, it shows me that he has faith in me. He trusts me and he sees my potential.”

Bball Paul Goes West

The Sixers will tip-off a three-game Pacific swing on Tuesday against the Warriors. That game will be followed by an extended stay in Los Angeles as the team takes on the Lakers on Thursday and the Clippers on Saturday.

Reed is keeping his goals modest for the road trip, aiming to do as much as possible on the court with whatever playing time he receives.

“My minutes are scarce, so I just want to go on the court and be able to help in any way. And that’s my biggest goal, that I get on the court and I play good and help the team win.”

