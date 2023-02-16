Paul Reed Issues Statement on ‘Frustrating’ Situation With Sixers

Paul Reed is among the multiple centers the Philadelphia 76ers have to back up Joel Embiid. However, Reed has had to compete with other backups on the roster like Montrezl Harrell, and will likely have to compete with the newest Sixer Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season too.

Reed got candid on what it has been like competing for his role as Embiid’s backup this season while talking with reporters.

“I’m a competitor, and I love to compete, but it can get frustrating, and it’s like a lot of pressure,” Reed admitted to reporters, per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated. “But I feel like with a dude like me, pressure always brings the best out of me. So, it is what it is.”

The Sixers have gone to Reed over the past few games as Embiid’s backup, including getting the nod over Harrell when the Sixers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 15. Reed believes his consistent work ethic is what has gotten him the nod over the past few games.

“Being consistent with everything I’ve been doing,” Reed said. “Just putting in the work, staying consistent, being a good teammate, and when I get my opportunity, just playing the right way.”

While Reed has been getting the nod lately, it may not be long before Harrell gets the nod again or Dedmon impresses enough to warrant minutes as Embiid’s backup.

Dedmon’s Thoughts on Joining Sixers

In an interview with Ky Carlin of SixersWire, Dedmon explained why he decided to join the Sixers after getting waived by the San Antonio Spurs.

“Just style of play. I feel like I can come in and help on the defensive end, talking, communicating, and trying to be in the right spots so I felt like it was a solid fit, good choice, and it worked out,” Dedmon told Carlin.

Dedmon later revealed what it was about the Sixers that drew him to join them.

“Just talent everywhere. Such a talented team. You got one of the best bigs in the league in Joel, you got an established star with James (Harden), an up-and-coming guard in (Tyrese) Maxey, so it’s a great team. Being able to get up and down the floor and win games.”

Dedmon added that he’s not quite sure about his role just yet, but made it clear that he needs to prove how capable he is defensively.

“Not really. We’ll see as it comes as time goes on, but at the end of the day, it’s basketball. Gotta come in and defend first so that’s what I bring.”

Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Reed and Harrell

On February 10, Rivers explained to reporters why he opted to play Reed over Harrell following the Sixers’ victory over the New York Knicks.

“I just thought it’s time for Paul to play,” Rivers told reporters, per Carlin. “Trez has had a run and kinda has not played well. I think I said this before the year. This is how it’s gonna be. We have two guys that hopefully keep pushing each other. When one starts to not play great, we’ll use the other guy and give him a consistent run and see how it goes.”

He also made it clear that he trusts both of them.

“I trust Paul every night,” he said. “I trust Paul. I trust Trez. It’s not a trust thing.”