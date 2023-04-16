Paul Reed Sends Message to Andre Drummond After Sixers Beat Nets

Following his performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1, Philadelphia 76ers backup center Paul Reed shouted out former teammate Andre Drummond for his influence on Reed during their time together.

“I watched Dennis Rodman a lot,” Reed told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Also, just being teammates with Andre Drummond, I feel like I learned a lot about positioning and tipping the ball to myself and just reading how to ball comes off the rim. I feel like that’s one of the most important things I focus on for offensive rebounding.”

In his first playoff game as the Sixers’ primary backup center, Reed put up 11 points on five-for-six shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and two steals. Two of Reed’s rebounds were offensive, one of which led to an impressive sequence from him.

Never seen a player like Paul Reed in all my days pic.twitter.com/Cv8ocqXQaD — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) April 15, 2023

Drummond and Reed were teammates during the 2021-22 season before Drummond was traded to the Nets at the NBA Trade Deadline. Throughout his career, Drummond has led the league in rebounds for four seasons – 2015-16, 2017 to 2020.

Joel Embiid Praises Paul Reed’s Performance

Among those who were impressed with Reed was Joel Embiid, who praised Reed for what he could do when he was on the court, even singling out Reed’s impressive sequence.

“He was great,” Embiid told reporters. “Him and PJ, extra processions, and then I thought he did a great job screening, rolling, playing out of that dunker, getting easy passes, and finishing. He made a great move behind the back that we probably don’t want to see it again, I’m just kidding. He can do whatever he wants. Whatever works. I guess he got (to) keep doing it, but he was great.”

Play

Joel Embiid impressed by James Harden's attacking Performance, Postgame Interview Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers – Full Game 1 Highlights | April 15, 2023 NBA Playoffs NBA X CREATOR MERCH DROP! CHECK IT OUT – hoh.world/k3l 📌 Follow HoH Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow HoH TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2023-04-15T20:28:33Z

The Sixers started the season with Montrezl Harrell as Embiid’s primary backup due to his experience with head coach Doc Rivers during his days with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, Reed was given the nod as the backup center on February 10, and the Sixers have not turned back since.

The Sixers have had inconsistent production from their backup centers with Embiid in the past, which has been an issue in the playoffs. If Reed stays consistent in these playoffs, the Sixers will have one less hole on their squad.

Paul Reed Talks About Impressive Sequence

While talking with Carlin, Reed talked about the impressive sequence he had against the Nets, explaining that going back up with it was not his initial instinct.

“My first instinct when I grabbed the ball was to pass it out for a 3, but they jumped the pass, so I had to make a move,” Reed said. “I seen the lane open up. Once I seen the lane open up, I drove the ball, I pump-faked, one dude flew by, and I had a wide-open layup.”

Paul Reed added that what he did on the court today is what he usually does when he’s on the floor.

“Five for six, a couple dunks, a couple rebounds, a couple steals. That’s what Paul Reed do,” he said, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.