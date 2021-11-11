Sixers’ Tobias Harris To Return vs Raptors, Seth Curry Update

Help is on the way for the Philadelphia 76ers as the team is set to take on the Toronto Raptors during Thursday’s matchup. While Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be available to participate, the team will have Tobias Harris back in the fold.

A league source tells Heavy.com that Harris will make his return to the Sixers’ lineup against the Raptors — ending what has been a six-game absence due to COVID-19.

After the Sixers’ 118-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Sixers coach Doc Rivers shared an update regarding Harris’ status — stating the 11-year NBA veteran is ‘doing a lot better.’

“Tobias is doing a lot better. I know that,” Rivers said. “Other than that, all of the other guys are still, you know, where they’re at. I would say knowing and just talking to Tobias, he’s the one guy that I’d say will be back sooner than later.”

Harris began the 2021-22 season on a high note. While his perimeter jumper was not dropping at a regular clip (32.0 percent), he still posted averages of 19.8 points, nine rebounds, and 4.2 assists as the Sixers’ secondary offensive option.

Harris will be needed to serve as a primary scoring threat as Embiid remains sidelined due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Doing so will lighten the load the team’s complementary talents have shouldered in recent games.

Seth Curry Remains Questionable

The 10 day period in which Embiid must remain sidelined due to testing positive for COVID-19 continues ahead of the Sixers’ matchup against the Raptors. However, Seth Curry is designated as questionable to play.

An update regarding Curry’s status appears unlikely to come until closer to tipoff given how he was ruled out late before the Sixers’ previous outing.

“I don’t know,” Rivers said. “I literally kinda thought he was gonna play and then late, you could hear the language, it didn’t sound like he was gonna play. So we start adjusting pretty quickly after that. I’m not even sure what it is. I think it’s his toe, but I’m not sure.”

Andre Drummond will continue to fill in for Embiid as the starting center. If Curry were to be unable to play, the Sixers would be expected to continue to rely heavily on Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz to shoulder a heavier load.

Toronto Raptors Pose Intriguing Challenge

One of the hallmarks of the Toronto Raptors roster is the team’s trio of versatile forwards featuring the likes of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors tend to be a challenging matchup to score against given the combination of quickness and length the team has as a unit throughout most stretches during games with their forward.

Siakam has been deployed as a small-ball five as of late. Doing so enables the Raptors to get out in transition with uncharacteristic speed and also make defensive rotations quicker than most personnel combinations around the NBA. With Drummond being a turnover-prone big man, it could be a potential concern.

The Sixers will have more options when it comes to lineup combinations with Harris back in the lineup. Georges Niang, who has thrived to begin the season, and Paul Reed can be deployed in different frontcourt spots if needed.

Holding an 8-4 record entering their latest matchup, the Sixers will avoid what would be a three-game losing streak if the team were to fail to achieve a victory. It will take quality execution on offense to get the job done.