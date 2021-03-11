Sixers Trade Rumors: Philly Linked to Playmaking Nuggets Wing

With less than two weeks remaining before the NBA trade deadline and the Philadelphia 76ers potentially on the cusp of making a real run at the title, the rumor mill is running strong.

In recent weeks, a number of players have been linked to the Sixers with seemingly varying levels of veracity. Most notably, former All-Star Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets’ PJ Tucker have grabbed headlines over the last several days.

A new name joined the list on Wednesday — veteran wing and Denver Nuggets spark plug Will Barton.

Will Barton Could Fill a Need

Per Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas, the Sixers have inquired about the availability of Barton, in addition to Tucker, Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright and Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill. And a potential pairing between Barton and Philly could make a lot of sense.

Although the Sixers have boasted an elite-level defense this season behind Defensive Player of the Year candidates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, they have failed to exhibit an equivalent level of efficacy on the other side of the court.

The team’s mark of 111.9 points scored per 100 possessions is good for just 14th-best in the Association. Additionally, Philadelphia is currently 17th in effective field goal percentage and 28th in three-point makes per contest.

There are several factors affecting those numbers. First and foremost, Simmons’ inability to stretch the floor and Embiid’s preference for punishing opponents closer to the hoop have shrunk the spacing at times. However, the team’s dearth of scorers and shot creators behind its key players further serves to limit its output.

Will Barton III highlights (22 points) vs. Nets (01/12/2021)For more information, as well as all the latest NBA news and highlights, log onto the league's official website at nba.com/nuggets/ Subscribe on YouTube: youtube.com/user/NuggetsTV Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/DenverNuggets Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nuggets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nuggets/ Follow us on Tumblr: denvernuggets.tumblr.com/ Shop for Nuggets NBA Gear: altitudeauthentics.com/ 2021-01-13T03:29:55Z

While he wouldn’t change the team’s offensive identity, Barton is a proven energizer and playmaker who could definitely help the Sixers in that department. Since joining the Nuggets in 2015, he has put up nearly 17 points per 36 minutes while connecting on 36 percent of his 4.3 three-point attempts per contest.

He is also a versatile player, who can handle the ball, rebound from the wings and set up his teammates in addition to being able to shoot and score in a myriad of ways.

Mutual Benefit

Barton’s ability to get buckets and create opportunities for others would likely be a boon for a Sixers squad with a slew of steady hands, but less firepower than some of the league’s other elite teams. Moreover, a move to the Eastern Conference’s current No. 1 could provide more opportunity for Barton to showcase his talents.

Although he remains a significant piece in Denver’s offensive attack, the continued emergence of Michael Porter Jr. has had a clear effect on his minutes and touches.

After playing 33 minutes per game last season, Barton is down slightly to an average of 29.9 in 2020-21. Meanwhile, his 16.8 field goal attempts/100 poss. represent the lowest mark of his nine-year career.

Given Porter’s youth, legitimately eye-popping scoring chops and the fact that Barton now finds himself on the wrong side of 30, the veteran’s role will likely continue to shrink in Denver should he remain there.

Assuming a certain level of health and an ability to flourish in a new situation, the only real downside with Barton may be his ability to opt out of his contract after the season.

With a shot at the Larry O’Brien Trophy at stake, though, he may be an option worth exploring if he can be had for a reasonable price.

READ NEXT: Delon Wright Again Floated as Sixers Trade Target