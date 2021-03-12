Rumored Sixers Trade Target ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ With Current Team

One week ago, the basketball blogosphere was abuzz with chatter about where Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker would find himself following the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline. The prevailing thought was that, one way or another, the scrappy big man would end up with the Philadelphia 76ers.

While no moves have been made as of yet — and other teams are undoubtedly making bids as well — it would seem that his days in Houston are numbered.

For Tucker, though, the waiting game has reportedly proven to be too much to bear.

PJ Tucker ‘Frustrated’ By Rockets’ Inability to Deal

Tucker was conspicuous by his absence during the Rockets’ 20-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. On a night when John Wall, Christian Wood and a whole host of other players were unable to take the court, a seemingly healthy Tucker was also missing in action.

After the game, Rockets coach Stephen Silas left little mystery about what was happening with the 35-year-old.

“He decided that he was just not really with it, and we decided that that’s a good idea. Let’s move on,” said Silas, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

He further indicated that the team was actively seeking a mutually beneficial solution to the situation while throwing a modicum of shade in Tucker’s direction.

“We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore. I was under the assumption that he was going to play tonight and he didn’t play. That was disappointing.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that Tucker has grown “increasingly frustrated” with Houston’s failure to make a move. His sources further indicated that Tucker’s preference has been to sit out until Rockets GM Rafael Stone can trade him to a contending team.

The Rockets have been categorized as 'inconsistent' with their asking price on P.J Tucker, per Bleacher Report "The Rockets are even said to have posed Miami trading either Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson for him." pic.twitter.com/dUrTuLqFTB — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2021

Sixers or Nah?

Discussion of a purportedly impending move to Philadelphia was the result of a report by Tom Haberstroh of TrueHoop. According to Haberstroh, “several rival executives” had indicated that Tucker was destined to join the Sixers. And a potential partnership between the two parties definitely makes sense.

He may not be as spry as he once was, but Tucker continues to be a dogged defender. And while his shooting has dipped this season, he has an excellent track record as a floor-spacer, having connected on 36 percent of his triples over his nine-year NBA career.

He was a key piece for the James Harden-led squads that enjoyed a high level of success in the Western Conference before the team’s recent reboot.

For a Philly squad that suffocates opponents in the half-court and could use another outside option on offense as it attempts to stave off the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference, he has something to offer.

Curiously, though, the Sixers were not among the teams that Wojnarowski listed as having inquired about Tucker. Instead, he namechecked the Nets, Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat as franchises that had discussed possible deals with the Rockets in recent weeks.

Tucker, who will earn just under $8 million in 2020-21, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

